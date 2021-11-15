World
Explosion outside Liverpool hospital was suicide bombing, police say – Times of India
LONDON: Taxi explosion outside Liverpool The Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday was a terrorist attack in which a suicide bomber man exploited himself, British police confirmed on Monday.
The terrorist threat level in the UK was elevated to severe on Monday, meaning a terrorist attack is very likely.
Video footage shows the taxi exploding after stopping outside the hospital reception and the driver, named as David Perry (45), ran out of the car as plumes of black smoke billowed seconds before it ignited.
Helpers rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire.
On Monday evening, the dead man was named by police as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen. British media reported that he was born to parents of Syrian and Iraqi descent, spent much of his life in Iraq and entered Britain as an asylum seeker.
Perry was initially hospitalized with injuries and burns, but has since been released. A local fundraiser has so far raised £ 20,000 (Rs 20 lakh) for him and the Mayor of Liverpool Joanne anderson Congratulated her for “hijacking what could have been an absolutely terrible disaster at the hospital,” specializing in women’s and infant health.
Police chief Russ jacksonCounterterrorism North West said the suicide bomber “asked to be taken to Liverpool Women’s Hospital” after hailing the taxi from Liverpool’s Rutland district, 10 minutes away.
But British media speculated that his target may have been the Remembrance Sunday service at Liverpool Cathedral, a 20-minute walk from the hospital. At least 2,000 military personnel, veterans and relatives of the dead, as well as civic dignitaries, gathered in the cathedral on Sunday for its annual Remembrance Day service. The taxi exploded outside the hospital at 10:59 a.m., just one minute before the annual two-minute silence to honor the dead.
“This is treated like the ignition of an explosive device,” Jackson said. Investigations “indicate that the device was brought into the cabin by the passenger. Our investigations indicate that an improvised explosive device was made and our assumption so far is that it was built by the passenger in the taxi. . We believe we know the identity of the passenger, “he added.
“The motivation for this incident is not clear. It is not clear why he took him to the women’s hospital, as is the reason for his sudden explosion. We are of course aware that there was commemorative events a short distance away from the hospital and that the ignition happened shortly before 11 am This is a line of inquiry that we are pursuing, ”added Jackson.
Investigations led officers to two addresses in Liverpool. The first was Sutcliffe Street in the Kensington district, where three men, aged 21, 26 and 29, were arrested on Sunday under the Terrorism Act. Another 20-year-old man was arrested in the Kensington area on Monday under the Terrorism Act.
The Sutcliffe Street address was searched overnight and a second address was searched on Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park.
Senior investigating officer Chief Detective Inspector Andrew Meeks said searches were still ongoing at both addresses.
“We believe he lived at the Sutcliffe Street address for a while and had recently rented the Rutland Avenue address. Our target is the Rutland Avenue address where we have continued to collect important items. ”
This attack comes after MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death in his surgical district on October 15.
The terrorist threat level in the UK was elevated to severe on Monday, meaning a terrorist attack is very likely.
Video footage shows the taxi exploding after stopping outside the hospital reception and the driver, named as David Perry (45), ran out of the car as plumes of black smoke billowed seconds before it ignited.
Helpers rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire.
On Monday evening, the dead man was named by police as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen. British media reported that he was born to parents of Syrian and Iraqi descent, spent much of his life in Iraq and entered Britain as an asylum seeker.
Perry was initially hospitalized with injuries and burns, but has since been released. A local fundraiser has so far raised £ 20,000 (Rs 20 lakh) for him and the Mayor of Liverpool Joanne anderson Congratulated her for “hijacking what could have been an absolutely terrible disaster at the hospital,” specializing in women’s and infant health.
Police chief Russ jacksonCounterterrorism North West said the suicide bomber “asked to be taken to Liverpool Women’s Hospital” after hailing the taxi from Liverpool’s Rutland district, 10 minutes away.
But British media speculated that his target may have been the Remembrance Sunday service at Liverpool Cathedral, a 20-minute walk from the hospital. At least 2,000 military personnel, veterans and relatives of the dead, as well as civic dignitaries, gathered in the cathedral on Sunday for its annual Remembrance Day service. The taxi exploded outside the hospital at 10:59 a.m., just one minute before the annual two-minute silence to honor the dead.
“This is treated like the ignition of an explosive device,” Jackson said. Investigations “indicate that the device was brought into the cabin by the passenger. Our investigations indicate that an improvised explosive device was made and our assumption so far is that it was built by the passenger in the taxi. . We believe we know the identity of the passenger, “he added.
“The motivation for this incident is not clear. It is not clear why he took him to the women’s hospital, as is the reason for his sudden explosion. We are of course aware that there was commemorative events a short distance away from the hospital and that the ignition happened shortly before 11 am This is a line of inquiry that we are pursuing, ”added Jackson.
Investigations led officers to two addresses in Liverpool. The first was Sutcliffe Street in the Kensington district, where three men, aged 21, 26 and 29, were arrested on Sunday under the Terrorism Act. Another 20-year-old man was arrested in the Kensington area on Monday under the Terrorism Act.
The Sutcliffe Street address was searched overnight and a second address was searched on Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park.
Senior investigating officer Chief Detective Inspector Andrew Meeks said searches were still ongoing at both addresses.
“We believe he lived at the Sutcliffe Street address for a while and had recently rented the Rutland Avenue address. Our target is the Rutland Avenue address where we have continued to collect important items. ”
This attack comes after MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death in his surgical district on October 15.