Explosion in Iraq: Iraq collapses with 36 dead in ISIS suicide bombing on eve of Eid festival | World News – Times of India
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraq mourned Tuesday for at least 36 people killed when a bomb ravaged a crowded Baghdad market in what Islamic State jihadists called a suicide bombing attack.
Monday night’s bloody carnage, one of the deadliest attacks in years in the war-torn country, killed mostly women and children on the eve of Eid al-Adha, the Muslim feast of sacrifice.
This sparked revulsion and renewed fears about the reach of ISIS, which lost its last territory in Iraq after a grueling campaign that ended in late 2017, but retains sleeper cells in remote desert and mountainous areas. .
Sunni Muslim extremists claimed on the Telegram messaging service that an IS suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt in the bustling Woheilat Market in the Shiite Baghdad neighborhood of Sadr City.
In the panic and chaos of the attack, cries of terror and anguish filled the air. When the smoke cleared, human remains lay among scattered sandals, market produce and charred debris from stalls.
Iraqi President Barham Salih condemned the “heinous crime of unprecedented cruelty on the eve of Eid,” writing on Twitter that the authors “do not allow people to rejoice, even for a moment”.
the United Nations Mission in Iraq said the attack showed that “the scourge of terrorism knows no bounds”, while the German Embassy expressed its “sadness after this senseless and brutal attack”.
No official toll has yet been released by Iraqi authorities, but medical sources told AFP that at least 36 people have been killed and around 60 injured.
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said that “the cowardly attack illustrates the terrorists’ failure to regain a foothold after being defeated by our heroic security forces” and vowed that “terrorism will not go unpunished”.
The attack came days before Kadhemi met with US President Joe Biden in Washington and ahead of the legislative elections scheduled for October.
“It is a clear message that ISIS is still present and is capable of hitting targets in Baghdad,” said Osama al-Saidi, head of the Iraqi Association for Political Science.
“Whenever an election draws near, terrorist attacks occur with the aim of sending a political message that the leadership is weak. ”
Deadly attacks were common in Baghdad during the sectarian bloodshed that followed the US-led invasion in 2003, and later when ISIS swept across much of Iraq.
Iraq declared ISIS defeated in late 2017 after a fierce three-year campaign and attacks became relatively rare in the capital until January of this year when a double suicide bombing claimed by ISIS killed 32 people in a Baghdad market.
The US-led coalition that has supported the Iraqi campaign against ISIS has significantly downsized over the past year, citing the increased capabilities of Iraqi forces.
The United States, which provides the bulk of the force, still has 2,500 troops in Iraq, up from 5,200 a year ago. They carry out air strikes, surveillance drones and training of Iraqi forces.
US forces have come under repeated attacks from Shiite paramilitary groups, part of the Iraqi security apparatus, which support neighboring Iran, the sworn enemy of the United States.
The latest attack drew condolences from abroad and recriminations among Iraqi political leaders.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “the murder of dozens of civilians is shocking in its cruelty and cynicism” and urged the perpetrators to “receive the punishment they deserve”.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry also condemned this “barbaric act”.
At home, the speaker of parliament Mohamed Halbousi called for “changes of leadership among senior security officials who have proven their neglect of duty.”
Lawmaker Adnan Al-Zurfi accused the commanders of the Falcon Cell counterterrorism unit of moving from “intelligence gathering to politics.”
Iraqi analyst Jassem al-Moussaoui said the attack highlights “the weakness of the security forces which were not trained on a professional basis but according to their political loyalties”.
Many ordinary Iraqis, meanwhile, shared their grief, exhaustion and sense of helplessness in a country that has suffered decades of war and insurgency, as well as a deep economic and political crisis.
In a post widely shared on social media, comedian Ahmed al-Basheer recalled that just days ago, at least 60 people died when a fire ravaged a Covid-19 hospital unit in the southern city of Nasiriyah.
“Every day there is a new calamity,” he wrote. “We are tired of everything. ”
