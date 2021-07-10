World
Explosion in a park in northern Tehran, no one was injured – Times of India
DUBAI: A strong explosion heard in the north Tehran early Saturday was caused by an “unknown object” that exploded in a park but no one was injured, Iranian state television reported.
“An unknown object exploded … There was no damage and no one was injured,” said a reporter.
Deputy Governor of Tehran Hamid Reza Goudarzi, who is in charge of security matters, visited the site.
“Only one explosion took place inside Mellat (People) park,” he told the semi-official. Tasnim Press Agency.
When asked if the incident was an attack, Goudarzi said: “We are investigating the dimensions and causes of the incident and will provide information once we are sure.”
Attacks are rare in Iran, but a number of sensitive military and nuclear sites have been targeted in recent years.
Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities and scientists linked to its nuclear program. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.
“An unknown object exploded … There was no damage and no one was injured,” said a reporter.
Deputy Governor of Tehran Hamid Reza Goudarzi, who is in charge of security matters, visited the site.
“Only one explosion took place inside Mellat (People) park,” he told the semi-official. Tasnim Press Agency.
When asked if the incident was an attack, Goudarzi said: “We are investigating the dimensions and causes of the incident and will provide information once we are sure.”
Attacks are rare in Iran, but a number of sensitive military and nuclear sites have been targeted in recent years.
Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities and scientists linked to its nuclear program. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.