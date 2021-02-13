Exploding tanker ignites massive blaze on Afghanistan-Iran border

KABUL, Afghanistan – An oil tanker exploded on Saturday afternoon at a crowded border post in western Afghanistan, setting off a massive blaze that spread to more than 100 other tankers as intense flames slowed the response of firefighters and rescue vehicles, Afghan officials reported.

Officials said they had not determined the cause of the explosion of the first tanker at the Islam-Qala customs post on the border with Iran shortly after noon. They expressed concern on Saturday evening that the fire is spreading rapidly through the crowded customs complex and could engulf hundreds of additional tankers lined up at the border.

Officials in Herat said they could not confirm Afghan and Iranian media reports that as many as 500 tankers had already burned down and the blaze had spread to the Iranian customs post across the country. the border.

At least 17 people have been injured and the number of injured is expected to increase, said Mohammad Rafiq Sherzay, the provincial public health spokesman.