Exploding tanker ignites massive blaze on Afghanistan-Iran border
KABUL, Afghanistan – An oil tanker exploded on Saturday afternoon at a crowded border post in western Afghanistan, setting off a massive blaze that spread to more than 100 other tankers as intense flames slowed the response of firefighters and rescue vehicles, Afghan officials reported.
Officials said they had not determined the cause of the explosion of the first tanker at the Islam-Qala customs post on the border with Iran shortly after noon. They expressed concern on Saturday evening that the fire is spreading rapidly through the crowded customs complex and could engulf hundreds of additional tankers lined up at the border.
Officials in Herat said they could not confirm Afghan and Iranian media reports that as many as 500 tankers had already burned down and the blaze had spread to the Iranian customs post across the country. the border.
At least 17 people have been injured and the number of injured is expected to increase, said Mohammad Rafiq Sherzay, the provincial public health spokesman.
Ahmad Tariq Saleh said his company, Hnif Merwan, lost 21 tankers in the fire.
Oil tankers import fuel and natural gas from Iran. The United States has granted Afghanistan an exemption from sanctions imposed on Iran for importing fuel, although US-backed Afghan security forces are not allowed to use it.
Iran is Afghanistan’s largest trading partner and the crossing is crucial for the economy of Herat Province and western Afghanistan. Long-term disruption of the crossing could cause hardship for the region.
The Taliban run so-called shadow governments in much of the countryside outside the city of Herat, while the US government controls Herat and other population centers. Activists often set up checkpoints on roads, imposing taxes on goods and vehicles.
Due to the blaze, power to neighboring Iran was cut off as a precaution, leaving the city of Herat without power after dark, said Jailani Farhad, spokesperson for the governor of Herat. The provincial capital, the city of Herat, is about 120 km east of the border post, located on a major trade transit route between Afghanistan and Iran.
“All of our forces and our fire service are trying to control the fire,” Farhad said.
Iran was sending firefighters to help Herat firefighters, the official IRNA news agency reported on Saturday evening, citing the director general of crisis management in northeast Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province. .
David Zucchino reported from Kabul and Asad Timory from Herat.
