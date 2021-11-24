EXPLANATION: Will Russia invade Ukraine?

MOSCOW (AP) – Ukrainian and Western officials fear that a Russian military build-up near Ukraine signals Moscow’s plans to invade its former Soviet neighbor.

The Kremlin insists it has no such intention and has accused Ukraine and its Western backers of pretending to cover up their own supposedly aggressive designs.

It is not known whether the concentration of Russian troops heralds an impending attack or represents an attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to persuade the United States and its NATO allies to refrain from sending troops and weapons to Ukraine. and abandon plans for its eventual integration into NATO.

Here is an overview of the current tensions:

WHAT ARE THE ROOTS OF THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE ACCUMULATION?

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014 after the country’s president, friend of Moscow, was ousted from power by mass protests. Weeks later, Russia backed a separatist insurgency that broke out in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine and the West accused Russia of sending troops and weapons to support the rebels. Moscow denied this, accusing the Russians who joined the separatists of being volunteers.

More than 14,000 people have died in the fighting that devastated Ukraine’s eastern industrial center known as Donbas.

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped end large-scale battles, but efforts to reach a political settlement failed and sporadic skirmishes continued along the line. tense contact.

Earlier this year, an increase in ceasefire violations in the east and a concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine fueled fears of war, but tensions eased when Moscow withdrew the bulk of the war. his forces after maneuvers in April.

THE LAST RUSSIAN MILITARY REINFORCEMENT

Ukraine complained this month that Moscow has kept around 90,000 troops close to the two countries’ border following massive war games in western Russia in the fall.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said units of the Russian 41st Army remained near Yelnya, a town about 260 kilometers (160 miles) north of the Ukrainian border.

The story continues

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Lt. Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny said Russia also had around 2,100 military personnel in the rebel-controlled east, and Russian officers held all command positions in the separatist forces. . Moscow has repeatedly denied the presence of its troops in eastern Ukraine.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence, said in a weekend interview with the Military Times that Moscow was planning an attack from several directions, including Russia’s ally Belarus, in late January or early February. .

Russia has not provided any details on the number and location of its troops, saying their deployment in its own territory should not concern anyone.

WHAT DOES MOSCOW WANT?

The Kremlin accused Ukraine of failing to respect the 2015 peace agreement and criticized the West for failing to encourage respect for Ukraine. The deal was a diplomatic coup for Moscow, forcing Ukraine to grant broad autonomy to rebel regions and offer a radical amnesty to the rebels.

Ukraine, in turn, highlighted ceasefire violations by Russia-backed separatists and the continued presence of Russian troops in the rebel east – accusations the Kremlin denied.

Amid recriminations, Russia rejected a four-way meeting with Ukraine, France and Germany, saying it was unnecessary given Ukraine’s refusal to comply with the 2015 deal.

Moscow has sharply criticized the United States and its NATO allies for supplying Ukraine with arms and organizing joint exercises, saying this encourages Ukrainian hawks to attempt to regain rebel-held areas by force. .

Earlier this year, Putin worryingly said that Ukraine’s military attempt to win back the rebels east would have “serious consequences for the Ukrainian state.”

The Russian leader has repeatedly asserted that the Russians and Ukrainians are “one people” and claimed that large parts of Ukrainian territory are historical parts of Russia – arbitrarily attributed to Ukraine by the Communist rulers under the ‘Soviet Union.

Putin strongly emphasized that Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO represent a red line for Moscow, and also expressed concern over plans by some NATO members to establish military training centers in Ukraine. He said it would give them a military foothold there even without Ukraine joining NATO.

“They can put anything out there under the guise of training centers,” Putin said last month. “Formal NATO membership may never come, but the territory’s military development is already underway. “

IS THE THREAT OF A RUSSIAN INVASION REAL?

Russia has dismissed the mention of an invasion plot as a Western smear campaign and accused the allegations of covering up Ukraine’s intention to attack in the east. Ukraine denies such plans.

U.S. officials acknowledged that Moscow’s intentions are unclear, but pointed to Russia’s past behavior as a cause for concern.

Speaking to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Putin’s “game plan” was to build up forces near the border and then invade, “claiming wrongly that (Russia) had been provoked ”.

Some observers interpret the troop build-up as Putin’s demonstration that Russia is ready to raise the stakes to convince NATO to respect Moscow’s red lines and to stop sending troops and weapons to Ukraine.

Last week, Putin noted with satisfaction that Moscow’s warnings have finally caught on and caused “some stress” in the West. He added: “It is necessary to keep them in this state for as long as possible so that it does not occur to them to stage a conflict on our western borders that we do not need.”

He urged Russian diplomats to push for “serious long-term guarantees ensuring our security in this area because Russia cannot go on like this, constantly thinking about what might happen there tomorrow.”