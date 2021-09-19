Explanation: Why does a submarine deal trigger a diplomatic crisis?

Australia’s decision to cancel a multibillion-dollar order for French submarines in favor of American and British technology has sparked an unprecedented diplomatic row between longtime Western allies.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled his ambassadors in the United States and Australia citing “duplicity, disdain and lies”.

Along with the economic damage of tens of billions of euros, France has said it resents the way Australia and its partners have handled the matter. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said: “There has been contempt so things are not going well between us, not at all.

President Emmanuel Macron will have a phone call with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, in the coming days, the French government announced on Sunday.

Australia’s strategic alignment

Australia announced on Wednesday that it would drop a contract worth more than 50 billion euros ($ 59 billion) to acquire 12 French-made diesel-electric submarines.

Instead, it will commission at least eight U.S. nuclear submarines as part of a new alliance – known by its acronym AUKUS – which will see Australia, the US and the UK sharing cutting edge technology.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that the three countries had agreed on “a new strengthened trilateral security partnership”.

This move consolidates Australia’s strategic alignment with the United States and could change the balance of naval forces in the Pacific. As part of the plan, Australia could conduct routine patrols in areas of the South China Sea.

Biden said the deal was “to invest in our greatest source of strength, our alliances, and update them to better deal with the threats of today and tomorrow.”

However, the partnership excludes France from the supply agreement it won in 2016 on offers from Germany and Japan. The United States and the United Kingdom had not taken part in the tendering process.

“Lies and deceptions”

Le Drian and Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly expressed their anger at the Australian decision on Thursday, saying the “decision is contrary to the letter and the spirit of the cooperation which has prevailed between France and Australia”.

Speaking on France Info radio on Thursday, Le Drian called the decision a “stab in the back”.

Jean-Pierre Thebault, French Ambassador to Australia, told Al Jazeera as he left the embassy in Canberra that the decision to cancel the deal “was a huge mistake”.

“It wasn’t a contract, it was a partnership,” he said of the deal. “Partnerships are supposed to be built on trust.

Le Drian on Saturday denounced what he called the “duplicity, contempt and lies” surrounding the sudden end of the contract, which he said was the result of a behind-the-scenes deal that betrayed France.

Australian Morrison said on Sunday that France would have known Australia had “deep and serious concerns” that a fleet of submarines the French were building would not meet Australian needs.

He said he told Macron in June that there were “very real issues as to whether a conventional submarine capability” would address Australia’s security concerns.

While he avoided making specific reference to China, Morrison blamed the change on the deteriorating strategic environment in Asia-Pacific.

“The capability that the Attack-class submarines were going to provide was not what Australia needed to protect our sovereign interests,” he said.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said his country had been “outspoken, open and honest” with France about its intention to acquire its first nuclear submarines, which are not expected to be delivered until 2040.

Le Drian denied claims that there had been prior consultations with France ahead of Wednesday’s announcement, saying “that is not true”.

Historical alliance in tatters?

The alliance between France and the United States dates back to 1778, two years after the declaration of independence of the United States.

As part of the Franco-American alliance, France provided the United States with military aid and much-needed loans during its revolutionary war against the United Kingdom.

France, the oldest ally of the United States, had never yet recalled its ambassador.

“The fact that for the first time in the history of relations between the United States and France we recall our ambassador for consultations is a serious political act, which shows the extent of the crisis that exists today between our countries “said Le Drian. in a press release on Friday.

The French foreign minister said France will make the development of a European Union security strategy a priority when it assumes the bloc’s presidency in early 2022.

A White House official said on Friday that the United States regretted France’s decision to recall its ambassador and would continue to engage in the coming days to resolve disputes between the two countries.

“President Biden has asked to speak to the President of the Republic and there will be a telephone discussion in the coming days between President Macron and President Biden,” French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told the channel. BFM TV information.

France would seek “clarification” on the cancellation of an order for submarines, Attal said.

Australia said on Saturday it values ​​its relationship with France and will continue to engage with Paris.

“Australia understands France’s deep disappointment at our decision, which was taken in accordance with our clear and communicated national security interests,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

“Australia values ​​its relationship with France… We look forward to re-engaging with France on our many issues of common interest, on the basis of shared values.

Artist’s impression of France’s future third-generation ballistic missile nuclear submarine SNLE 3G [Handout/Naval Group via AFP]