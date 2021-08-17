World
Explanation: Taliban takeover, what’s next for Afghanistan – Times of India
the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the United States completed its withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.
Insurgents stormed the country, capturing all major cities within days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the United States and its allies vanished.
Here’s a look at what happened and what’s next:
WHAT HAPPENS IN AFGHANISTAN?
The Taliban, a militant group that ruled the country in the late 1990s, have regained control.
The US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 ousted the insurgents from power, but they never left. After bombing the country in recent days, the Western-backed government that has ruled the country for 20 years has collapsed. Afghans, fearing for the future, rush to the airport, one of the last routes out of the country.
WHY ARE PEOPLE FLYING FROM THE COUNTRY?
They fear the country may sink into chaos or that the Taliban will lead revenge attacks on those who have worked with the Americans or the government.
Many also fear that the Taliban would re-impose the harsh interpretation of Islamic law they relied on when they ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. At the time, women were not allowed to vote. go to school or work outside the home. They were required to wear the universal burqa and be accompanied by a male relative whenever they went out. The Taliban have banned music, cut off the hands of thieves and stoned adulterers.
The Taliban have sought to present themselves as a more moderate force in recent years and say they will not take revenge, but many Afghans are skeptical of the promises.
WHY ARE TALIBAN TAKING NOW?
Probably because American troops are expected to withdraw by the end of the month.
The United States has been trying to get out of Afghanistan, its longest war, for several years now.
US troops ousted the Taliban within months when they invaded to root out al-Qaida, who orchestrated the attacks of September 11 while he was hosted by the Taliban. But it has proven more difficult to hold a territory and rebuild a nation ravaged by repeated wars.
As US attention shifted to Iraq, the Taliban began to regroup and, in recent years, have taken control of much of the Afghan countryside.
Last year then-President Donald Trump announced a withdrawal plan and signed a deal with the Taliban that limited US military action against them. President Joe Biden then announced that the last troops would leave at the end of August.
As the final deadline approached, the Taliban launched a lightning attack, invading city after city.
WHY HAVE THE AFGHAN SECURITY FORCES COLLAPSEED?
The short answer? Corruption.
The United States and its NATO the allies have spent billions of dollars over two decades to train and equip Afghan security forces. But the Western-backed government was rife with corruption. Commanders overstated the number of soldiers to siphon off resources, and troops in the field often ran out of ammunition, supplies, or even food.
Their morale eroded further when it became clear that the United States was about to leave. As the Taliban advanced rapidly in recent days, entire units surrendered after brief battles, and Kabul and some neighboring provinces fell without a fight.
WHAT HAPPENED TO PRESIDENT OF AFGHANISTAN?
He ran away.
President Achraf Ghani crouched down and made few public statements as the Taliban swept the country. As they reached the capital on Sunday, he left Afghanistan, claiming he had chosen to leave to avoid further bloodshed. We don’t know where he went.
WHY DO PEOPLE COMPARE AFGHANISTAN TO THE FALL OF SAIGON?
The fall of Saigon to North Vietnamese forces in 1975 marked the end of the Vietnam War. It became a lasting symbol of defeat after thousands of Americans and their Vietnamese allies were flown out of the city by helicopter. American secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected any comparison with Afghanistan, saying: “It is clearly not Saigon”.
WHAT WILL BE NEXT IN AFGHANISTAN?
It’s not clear.
The Taliban say they want to form an “inclusive Islamic government” with other factions. They are negotiating with senior politicians, including leaders of the former government.
They are committed to applying Islamic law, but say they will provide a safe environment for a return to normal life after decades of war.
But many Afghans are suspicious of the Taliban and fear their regime is violent and oppressive. One sign that worries people is that they want to rename the country the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, that’s what they called him the last time they ruled.
WHAT DOES TALIBAN CONTROL MEAN FOR WOMEN?
Many fear that this will mean a serious regression of rights.
Afghan women have made significant gains since the overthrow of the Taliban. Many fear that they will be confined to their homes again. The Taliban have said they are no longer opposed to educating women but have not set a clear policy on women’s rights. Afghanistan remains an extremely conservative country, especially outside the big cities, and the status of women often varies, even under the Taliban.
WILL THE TALIBAN WEAR AL-QAIDA AGAIN?
It’s to be guessed, but US military officials are worried.
In the peace agreement signed with the United States last year, the Taliban pledged to fight terrorism and prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a base for attacks. But the United States has little leverage to enforce this.
Advances in technology over the past 20 years have allowed the United States to target suspected militants in countries like Yemen and Somalia where it lacks standing troops. The Taliban paid a heavy price for their role in the 9/11 attacks and are likely hoping to avoid a repeat as they seek to consolidate their regime.
But earlier this year, the PentagonSenior leaders in Afghanistan have said that an extremist group like al-Qaida may be able to regenerate in Afghanistan, and officials are now warning that such groups may grow much faster than expected.
Afghanistan is also home to a subsidiary of the Islamic State group which has carried out a wave of horrific attacks targeting its Shiite minority in recent years. The Taliban have condemned such attacks and the two groups have clashed for territory, but it remains to be seen whether a Taliban government will be willing or able to suppress ISIS.
