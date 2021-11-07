EXPLANATION: Prosecutors play on Rittenhouse’s inexperience

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Prosecutors trying to convict Kyle Rittenhouse of murder try to portray him as an inexperienced teenager who misrepresented his age and medical training to other armed civilians in his group the night he was shot dead three men during a demonstration. against police brutality in Wisconsin last year.

During the first week of Rittenhouse’s trial, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger took testimony from several witnesses, including two military veterans, saying the Illinois teenager appeared inexperienced, that he had falsely claimed he was old enough to own a gun and was a board doctor when he was actually just a lifeguard.

Phil Turner, a former federal prosecutor and Chicago attorney who is not involved in the case, said Binger was trying to show jurors that Rittenhouse didn’t know what he was doing and that they shouldn’t believe his allegations of self-defense.

“Regarding the way he reacted, they want to show in the context that he is young and that he has no experience and that he would be more likely to perceive (the manifestation) as a situation. more threatening (than an older person), ”Turner said. “A younger guy is going to think this guy is going to hurt me when he isn’t.”

Rittenhouse brought a semi-automatic rifle to the demonstration in Kenosha in August 2020. The town on the Wisconsin-Illinois border was plagued by several nights of chaotic demonstrations after a white policeman shot Jacob Blake, a black man, who resisted arrest during a domestic feud. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time and said he went to Kenosha to protect downtown businesses from looters.

Just before midnight, he shot Joseph Rosenbaum, killing him, after Rosenbaum chased him into a parking lot. Viewer video shows a mob chasing Rittenhouse down the street. Within seconds an unidentified man attempted to kick him in the head, Anthony Huber hit him in the head with a skateboard, and Gaige Grosskreutz charged him with a pistol. Rittenhouse shot the man who kicked him but missed him, shot Huber down and injured Grosskreutz in the arm.

Prosecutors indicted Rittenhouse on multiple counts, including homicide and being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse claimed he shot the men in self-defense. This means that his lawyers must persuade jurors that he reasonably believed his life was in danger and that the force he used was reasonable. Binger maintains that Rittenhouse was the abuser and overreacted to the situation.

Ryan Balch, a former U.S. Army soldier who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said Thursday he traveled to Kenosha the night of the shooting, armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a pistol to help protect businesses, and that there had met Rittenhouse.

Balch later told FBI investigators that Rittenhouse seemed very interested in him and his military deployments. He said Rittenhouse told him he was 19 and a certified emergency medical technician; he was actually a lifeguard at a recreation complex near Pleasant Prairie, between Kenosha and Rittenhouse’s hometown of Antioch, Illinois.

“He looked like a young and impressionable,” Balch said. “He also seemed a bit under-equipped and under-experienced, which is one of the reasons we kind of stuck with him.” Balch didn’t say why he thought Rittenhouse was under-equipped.

Balch said he kept an eye on Rittenhouse throughout the evening, protecting him as Rittenhouse walked around shouting that he was a medic and could help anyone injured. Balch said that a protester cursed Rittenhouse with profanity and Rittenhouse shouted “I love you too, ma’am.” Balch said he told her not to answer as that would only further upset the crowd.

“That’s when I said to him, ‘Hey, don’t say that,’” Balch said. “It can make someone make things worse if they feel like you’re making fun of them a bit.” So it just wasn’t necessary.

Former Navy Jason Lackowski testified on Friday that he also went to Kenosha armed with a semi-automatic rifle and knife to protect businesses.

He said Rittenhouse had introduced himself and was an emergency medical technician. Rittenhouse did not say how old he was, but Lackowski testified that he thought Rittenhouse was at least 18 because minors cannot own guns in Wisconsin and he believed a person should be 18 years old to obtain an EMT license.

He went on to testify that Rosenbaum was acting “in a belligerent manner”, tried to start fighting with Lackowski’s group and asked the group to shoot him. He said, however, that he did not see Rosenbaum as a threat to himself or anyone else.

Richie McGinniss, videographer for the conservative website The Daily Caller, said Thursday he met Rittenhouse while documenting the protest and asked how old he was.

“I think the answer was something like ‘I’m an adult’,” McGinniss said. “I actually told the police the night of this that I believe he was in his mid-twenties. But I think I said exactly that he had a baby face.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys rebuffed any suggestion that Rittenhouse overreacted to a non-threat. They noted that Lackowski’s encounter with Rosenbaum occurred as a group and that he had never faced Rosenbaum one-on-one like Rittenhouse had. When defense attorney Corey Chirafisi asked Lackowski if he would feel threatened if Rosenbaum rushed into him and tried to pick up his gun, Lackowski replied, “Yes. “

But the Rittenhouse team did not dispute testimony that Rittenhouse lied about his age and medical certificate and appeared inexperienced.

Turner, the Chicago attorney, said the defense might just let jurors believe Rittenhouse is basically just a child.

“If I were to defend this case, I would be happy because it is true. He’s young and inexperienced and it goes to your intention to kill because you perceive a situation to be dangerous, ”Turner said. “His youth really helps him. If it’s an older person, then they think “this guy knows better.”

Associated Press reporter Amy Forliti in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

