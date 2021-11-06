EXPLANATION: Here’s Why Crowds Can Kill People

NEW YORK (AP) – The Crowd dead at Houston music festival added even more names to the long list of people who have been run over in a major event.

Tragedies like that of a Friday night at the Astroland Music Festival have been happening for a long time. In 1979, 11 people died in a rush to enter a The Who concert in Cincinnati, Ohio. At Hillsborough football stadium in England, a human crash in 1989 left nearly 100 people dead. In 2015, a collision of two crowds during the hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia left more than 2,400 people dead, according to an Associated Press tally of media reports and comments from authorities.

Now that more and more people are leaving their homes and returning to the crowds after several months of lockdown due to the pandemic, the risks are on the rise again.

Most major events happen without fatalities, of course, but experts say they see common traits in tragedies. Here’s a look at how they happen:

HOW DO PEOPLE DIE IN THESE EVENTS?

They are often squeezed so hard that they cannot get oxygen. It is not usually because they are being trampled.

When a crowd arises, the force may be strong enough to bend the steel. It can also hit people in two directions: one at the back of the crowd pushing forward and another in front of the crowd trying to escape. If some people have fallen, causing a pile-up, the pressure may even come from above. People’s lungs are caught in the middle.

WHAT IS IT TO BE SWEEPED?

A UK investigation into the Hillsborough tragedy found that some form of asphyxiation was listed as the underlying cause in the vast majority of deaths. Other causes listed included “inhaling stomach contents”.

The deaths came as more than 50,000 fans flocked to the stadium for a soccer match on a hot, sunny day. Some of them piled up in a tunnel and were pressed so hard against the perimeter fence that their faces were distorted by the mesh, the investigation revealed.

“Survivors described being gradually squeezed, unable to move, with their heads ‘locked between their arms and shoulders (…) their faces panting in panic,'” the report said. “They knew people were dying and they were powerless to save themselves. “

WHAT CAUSES SUCH EVENTS?

“My research spans over 100 years of disasters, and it invariably boils down to very similar characteristics,” said G. Keith Still, visiting professor of crowd science at Suffolk University in England who testified as expert witness in court. cases involving crowds.

The first is the design of the event, including ensuring that the crowd density does not exceed the guidelines set by the National Fire Protection Association and others. It means having enough space for everyone and spaces large enough for people to move around.

Some venues will take precautions when they know that a particularly energetic crowd will be attending an event. Always underlined how some will set up enclosures around the stages in order to divide large crowds into smaller groups. It can also provide lanes for security guards or for emergency exits.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER CAUSES?

Crowd density may be the most important factor in a deadly wave, but it usually needs a catalyst to get everyone rushing in the same direction.

A sudden downpour of rain or hail could send everyone to safety, as was the case when 93 football fans in Nepal were killed as they rushed to the locked stadium exits in 1988. Or, in an example that Still says is much more common in the United States. United States than other countries, someone shouts, “He has a gun!”

Power surges don’t always happen because people are leaking something. Sometimes they are caused by a crowd walking towards something, like an artist on stage, before hitting a barrier.

Still also cited of poor crowd management systems, where event planners don’t have strong procedures in place for reporting red flags or warnings, among the reasons deadly flare-ups occur.

HOW DID THE PANDEMIC AFFECT THINGS?

Steve Allen of Crowd Safety, a UK-based consultancy engaged in major events around the world, said it’s always important to watch the crowd, but especially now that events are picking up steam after the pandemic lockdown.

“As soon as you add people to the mix, there will always be a risk,” he said of crowds.

He recommends that the events have trained crowd watchers with noise-canceling headsets who are in direct communication with someone near the performer who is ready to temporarily stop the event if there is a life-threatening situation. . It could be an influx of crowds, a structural collapse, a fire, or something else.

Allen said he personally interrupted around 25 performances of Oasis, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Eminem.

WHY ARE PEOPLE NOT APPLYING THIS IS A CAMPAIGN?

Professionals do not use the words “scramble” or “panic” to describe such scenarios, as this can shift the blame for the deaths onto those in the crowd. Instead, they more often point the finger at event organizers for not providing a safe environment.

“Safety doesn’t pay off,” Still said, “so it tends to be the last thing in the budget.”

Associated Press writer David Sharp in Portland, Maine contributed to this report.