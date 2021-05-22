EXPLAINER: Why India’s ‘pharmacy of the world’ is lacking in hits

NEW DELHI (AP) – Last year Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations that his country will manufacture enough COVID-19 vaccines “to help all mankind.” flare-up of infections.

As the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, India has always been expected to play a central role in global COVID-19 vaccination efforts. But a mixture of overconfidence, poor planning and bad luck prevented that from happening.

Here’s a look at what went wrong:

CAUGHT OFF GUARD

Officials in India appear to have been caught off guard by several factors, including the speed at which vaccines have been approved for use around the world. India, like many other countries, assumed that the vaccines would not be ready for use until mid-2021.

Instead, they started lighting up in some countries in December – increasing the pressure to not only produce, but also deliver the promised shots as soon as possible. India, which approved two vaccines in January, has turned out not to be ready for the possible request, either at home or abroad.

The government’s plan was to vaccinate 300 million of India’s roughly 1.4 billion people by August. But he hadn’t actually booked, even close to enough shots to do so. He had just assumed – in part based on projections from the country’s vaccine makers – that there would be enough doses to both immunize people at home and fulfill promised orders abroad.

There was also little national emergency as infections in India had been steadily declining for months. In fact, in January, just days after India launched its nationwide vaccination campaign and also started exporting vaccines, Modi declared victory over the pandemic at a virtual World Economic Forum rally.

Modi’s government appeared to rejoice in the rapid success of its so-called “vaccine diplomacy” and the Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that exports are calibrated according to the needs of the national immunization program.

The story continues

Experts say this turned out to be a dangerous miscalculation, as an explosion of domestic cases was imminent.

Dr Vineeta Bal, who studies immune systems at the Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research in the city of Pune, said the government should have planned for the future instead of celebrating its ‘victory’ about the virus.

“I don’t know why people haven’t thought about it,” she says. “Hasn’t anyone done the math … how many doses are needed in India?”

PRODUCTION PROBLEMS

India has two main producers of COVID-19 vaccines: the Serum Institute of India, which makes the AstraZeneca vaccine, and Bharat Biotech, which makes its own local vaccine.

India had allowed companies to start producing their snaps last year pending formal approval from regulators. The government and businesses believed that by the time vaccines were approved, they would have more vaccine stocks than they did.

Scaling up manufacturing has proven to be an issue for both companies.

Serum Institute chief executive Adar Poonawalla told The Associated Press in December that the goal was to achieve up to 100 million shots per month by January and to split them equally between India and the world. But the federal government told states last month that the company is only producing 60 million shots per month.

The company said that a fire in its facilities in January and a US embargo on the export of raw materials necessary to make the jabs hampered production. Poonawalla told The Associated Press that moving away from US suppliers could cause a delay of up to six months.

Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna Ella told reporters in January that the company aims to achieve 700 million shots in 2021. But the federal government told states last month that the company only produced 10 million shots per month.

The government said last month it was giving the company millions of dollars in grants to try to help it speed up production.

Neither the company nor the Indian Ministry of Health responded to requests for comment.

AND NEXT?

With India registering hundreds of thousands of new infections every day, the government on May 1 opened vaccination to all adults. This caused an increase in demand which exposed the extent of the shortage.

India has so far received only 196 million vaccines, including 10 million through COVAX, a global initiative to provide equitable access to vaccines. Only 41 million people were fully vaccinated, while 104 million more received the first vaccine.

But the number of strokes administered fell from an average of 3.6 million per day on April 10 to around 1.4 million per day on May 20.

To remedy the shortage, India gave the green light to the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and 200,000 doses of this vaccine arrived last week.

The government says supplies will improve soon and expects more than 2 billion snapshots to be available between August and December, according to government adviser Dr VK Paul. This would include 750 million snapshots taken by Serum Institute, 550 million snapshots taken by Bharat Biotech and 156 million snapshots from Russia.

It is also expected that five Indian companies will manufacture the Russian vaccine locally and that the Serum Institute will manufacture a version of the Novavax vaccine and vaccines from five other Indian companies whose vaccines are still being tested.

But experts warn that such estimates are once again overly optimistic.

“These are optimistic estimates … there are many ifs and buts to consider,” Bal said.

___

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.