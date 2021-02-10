World
Explainer: What WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan – Times of India
WUHAN: ONE World Health Organization The team is leaving China on Wednesday after learning new information about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic which has now killed more than 2.3 million people worldwide – but with the main questions still unanswered.
The visit was politically sensitive for China – which is concerned about allegations it failed to properly handle the initial outbreak – and was closely watched around the world.
Team member Peter Daszak made an optimistic note when arriving at the airport at the end of the four-week trip to the city of Wuhan in central China, where the first cases of Covid-19 have were detected in December 2019.
“We have clear leads on what the next steps should be,” he said. “We know a lot more after the work that has been done.”
The team’s main findings seem to confirm what most researchers had already speculated about the virus. The visit was not expected to definitively identify the origin of the pandemic – a business that, based on others, could take years.
Here’s a look at the theories the team explored during their visit:
Bats
The Wuhan mission did not change a major theory about the origin of the virus. Scientists believe that bats are the most likely carriers and that they passed it on to another animal, which passed it on to humans. While there are other possibilities – a bat could have infected a human directly, for example – the path through a second animal remains the most likely scenario, according to the WHO team and its Chinese counterparts. . The question is which animal and where.
THE MARKET
The Huanan Seafood Market, which featured a cluster of cases at the start of the outbreak, has long been suggested as a possible place for humans for the first time. The market mainly dealt with frozen seafood but also sold domesticated wild animals. This included rabbits, which are known to be susceptible to the virus, and bamboo rats and ferret badgers, which are believed to be susceptible. At the WHO mission’s closing press conference on Tuesday, a team member said some of the animals had been found on farms or traders in areas with bats carrying the virus. who is the closest known relative of the one who causes COVID-19.
This finding could re-emphasize the market. Chinese health officials downplayed the role of the market, noting that only market surfaces have tested positive for the virus, not any of the animal products. A Chinese official said on Tuesday that it appears there were cases elsewhere in Wuhan around the same time as the market cluster, so it remains possible that the transfer of the virus from animals to humans has occurred elsewhere. .
THE LABORATORY
The conclusion of Chinese and international experts is that the virus is extremely unlikely to have leaked Wuhan Institute of Virology, a laboratory with a large collection of virus samples. Former US President Donald trump and officials in his administration were among those who raised the possibility – prompting angry denials from China. And most experts have long been skeptical of it.
In making their decision, the team said such leaks were extremely rare and that there was no evidence the virus existed in this lab or any lab in the world when the pandemic began. He also reviewed the institute’s security protocols, leading the team to conclude “that it was very unlikely that anything could escape from such a location,” said Peter Ben Embarek, chief. of the WHO team.
THE COLD CHAIN
The joint investigation left open the possibility that the virus could have spread to humans through frozen food products, which is somewhat surprising as foreign experts have generally played down the risk.
It’s a theory that has been widely promoted by Chinese officials, who detected the virus on packages of imported frozen food and took it up to suggest the virus could have come to China from overseas.
WHO team member Marion Koopmans noted that this still does not answer the question of where the virus came from. “It’s not the cold chain per se, it can’t be,” she told the airport. “The virus has to come from somewhere.”
THE DATA
The mission was hampered by questions about the freedom China would give researchers to visit the places and talk to the people they wanted. In the end, they seemed happy with the arrangements, at least in their public comments. Member of the Thea Koelsen team Fischer said she was unable to see the raw data and had to rely on an analysis of the data presented to her. But she said it would be true in most countries.
