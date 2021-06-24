EXPLAINER: What to know as Chauvin sentenced to death in Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin faces conviction on Friday in the death of George Floyd, with a judge weighing a prison sentence according to experts that could go up to 30 years.

Chauvin, 45, was sentenced in april of unintentional second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for about 9 and a half minutes when the black man said he couldn’t not breathe. It was an act captured on spectator video, which sparked protests around the world.

Here’s what to look out for in a hearing that could last up to two hours:

WHAT IS POSSIBLE?

Under the laws of Minnesota, Chauvin will only be convicted on the most serious charge second degree murder. This is because all the charges against him stem from a single act, with a single victim.

The maximum for this charge is 40 years, but legal experts said he would have no way of getting that much. Case law dictates The practical maximum Chauvin could face is 30 years – double what the high-end state sentencing guidelines suggest. Anything over this amount risks being overturned on appeal.

Of course, Judge Peter Cahill could sentence Chauvin to much less. Prosecutors have asked for 30 years, while defense attorney Eric Nelson is asking for probation.

Mark Osler, professor at the Faculty of Law at the University of St. Thomas, said the two sides have taken extreme positions and that “there is a huge gap between them. I don’t think both sides will get what they want in the end. “

WHAT IS REALISTIC?

Minnesota has sentencing guidelines that were created to establish consistent sentences that do not take into account factors such as race or gender. For unintentional second degree murder, the guideline range for a person without a criminal record is 10 years and eight months to 15 years. The presumptive sentence is in the middle, at 12 1/2 years.

Cahill agreed with prosecutors last month that aggravating factors in Floyd’s death justify going above the guidelines. The judge concluded that Chauvin had abused his position of authority, treated Floyd with particular cruelty and that the crime had been seen by several children. He also wrote that Chauvin knew Floyd’s restraint was dangerous.

“The prolonged use of this technique was particularly egregious as George Floyd made it clear that he was unable to breathe and expressed the opinion that he was dying from the restraint of the officers,” Cahill wrote last month.

Osler said Cahill’s finding on aggravating factors showed his willingness to go beyond the guidelines. But he said those guidelines still work like a tether, and the further Cahill moves away from the guidelines, the more the tether stretches. He said a sentence of 20 or 25 years is more likely than 30.

Joe Friedberg, a Minneapolis defense attorney who followed the case, agreed. He cited a United States Supreme Court case, Koon v. United States, in which the court said a judge might consider a former police officer to likely spend a large portion of his sentence in segregation for his own safety. Cahill could take the most harm into consideration to give Chauvin a little less, Friedberg said.

WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE?

Minnesota’s sentencing data for the five years up to 2019 shows that of 112 people convicted of the same conviction as Chauvin, only two received a maximum sentence of 40 years. Both cases concerned children who died as a result of abuse; both defendants had criminal records and had entered into plea agreements.

The longest sentence during this period for a person with no criminal history like Chauvin was 36 years, in another case involving the death of a child as a result of abuse. The sentence was appealed but was upheld, with an appeals court ruling that it “was not excessive when a 13-month-old was beaten to death.”

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE HEARING?

Lawyers on both sides are expected to make brief arguments. Victims or family members of victims can also make statements about how they were affected, but none have publicly stated that they would.

Chauvin can speak if he wants to, but we don’t know if he will. Experts say it might be difficult for Chauvin to speak without getting involved in an ongoing federal case accusing him of violating Floyd’s civil rights.

While some experts say Chauvin will not speak, Mike Brandt, another defense attorney who follows the case, said he believed Chauvin would speak and could say a few words without getting into legal trouble. . “If I were him, I think I would try to let people know that I am not a freak.”

Community members can submit impact statements online and they can be part of the public record.

WHAT DOES CAHILL CONSIDER?

Cahill will consider arguments submitted by both parties, as well as victim impact statements, community statements, a pre-sentence investigation into Chauvin’s past, and any statements Chauvin may make.

When judges hear defendants, they usually look to see if the person is taking responsibility for the crime or showing remorse. Friedberg, the defense attorney, said he doubts that a Chauvin statement affects Cahill’s sentence.

“In sentencing by a Minnesota state court, it just doesn’t seem important to judges what someone says at sentencing,” Friedberg said. “When they step out on the bench, they will have already decided what the penalty will be.”

HOW LONG ACTUALLY BEHIND THE BARS?

Regardless of the sentence imposed on Chauvin, Minnesota, it is assumed that a well-behaved accused will serve two-thirds in jail and the rest on supervised release, commonly known as parole.

This means that if Chauvin is sentenced to 30 years, he will likely serve 20 years behind bars, as long as he causes no problems in prison. Once on probation, he could be returned to prison if he violates the conditions of his parole.

Since his April conviction, Chauvin has been held in the state’s only maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights. It’s unusual – people don’t usually go to jail while awaiting sentencing – but Chauvin is there for security reasons. He was placed in “administrative segregation” for his safety and was placed in a 10ft by 10ft cell, away from the general population. He has meals brought to his room and is allowed to go out for solitary exercises for an average of an hour a day.

It was not immediately clear where he would serve his sentence after his conviction. The Department of Corrections will place Chauvin after Cahill’s official sentencing order places Chauvin in his custody.

