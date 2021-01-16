Explainer: Road to the Palestinian vote full of obstacles

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has announced that the first presidential and parliamentary elections since 2006 will be held later this year. But the road to voting – the key to moving the Palestinian state forward and bridging a wedge between Abbas’s Fatah party and militant Islamic group Hamas – is strewn with obstacles.

Parliamentary elections are due to take place on May 22, followed by a presidential vote on July 31. Rival factions will meet in Egypt later this month, hoping to work out logistics and settle their differences before election campaigns begin.

With Abbas aging as the West Bank leader and the Hamas regime entrenched in the Gaza Strip, many questions remain unanswered. Here’s a look at the complications surrounding a Palestinian election:

WHY NOW?

The Palestinians endured four difficult years under President Donald Trump, who largely sided with Israel, prompting the Palestinians to sever ties with the administration. Trump has also negotiated agreements to establish ties between Israel and four Arab countries, breaking down a long-standing wall of Arab opposition to normalization with Israel until he makes major concessions to the Palestinians. The Trump administration has cut funding to the Palestinians, further weakening their position.

While President-elect Joe Biden will likely take a more balanced approach, he should first turn his attention to more pressing foreign policy issues, such as the Iran nuclear deal. Abbas is apparently hoping to start the relationship with the Biden administration on good terms by responding to the West’s longstanding demand for a late election. Abbas may also have felt the pressure from the European Union, one of the most important backers of his self-government, the Palestinian Authority. Similar pressure appears to have been exerted by Turkey and Qatar on Hamas.

___

CHALLENGES AHEAD

Hamas and Fatah have spent years trying to reconcile after a split more than a decade ago. Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by Israel and Western countries, won the last legislative elections in 2006, but the international community has largely refused to deal with any government that includes prominent Hamas figures.

After fierce street battles, Hamas routed Fatah forces and seized power in Gaza in 2007. It retained control of the territory despite an Israeli-Egyptian blockade. Many attempts to bring the factions together have failed, with the conditions for holding an election a major sticking point. Both sides have refused to cede power and compromise – and it is not clear whether attitudes have changed. In Gaza, Hamas created its own government bureaucracy, as well as an armed wing and a stockpile of rockets targeting Israel. Abbas, who oversees the autonomous areas in the West Bank, opposes violence as a means to end more than half a century of Israeli occupation.

An additional hurdle is the uncertainty over whether to hold the vote in Israel annexed East Jerusalem, sought by the Palestinians as the future capital. Israel captured East Jerusalem, home to around 300,000 Palestinians, in the 1967 Middle East War, as well as Gaza and the West Bank. Israel considers all of Jerusalem as its capital. While Israel allowed the vote there under a less harsh government in 2006, it could now view a vote as undermining its control and blocking it. The head of the Palestinian Central Election Commission, Hanna Nasser, said on Saturday that officials had asked Israel to allow the vote in East Jerusalem. Abbas said it was essential that such a vote take place.

___

THE QUESTIONS REMAIN

Abbas, 85, has led the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization since Yasser Arafat’s death in 2004. While he has repeatedly said he will not seek another term as president, he has not formed a successor. It is possible that he will present himself again. Several senior Fatah members in their 60s and 60s see themselves as potential candidates, but no clear favorites have emerged. Marwan Barghouti, a leader of the second Palestinian uprising against the Israeli occupation, has done well in opinion polls, but is serving several life sentences in an Israeli prison, making it difficult to run for office.

A Hamas challenger is also in the air. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who topped the group’s electoral roll in the 2006 vote, left Gaza in 2019 for what had been announced as a regional tour, never to return.

Haniyeh, who now heads the movement’s decision-making body, was for years the group’s so-called prime minister, ruling Gaza during the blockade and three wars with Israel. As a candidate and later head of government for the territory, Haniyeh presented himself as an ordinary person still living in the crowded al-Shati refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City, but this image did not not last long. The people of Gaza, many of whom are poor and unemployed due to the blockade imposed in response to Hamas policies, have whispered about Haniyeh’s supposed wealth. Since leaving Gaza, images of his often luxurious stays in hotel suites in Qatar have been leaked online, in stark contrast to the grim reality of Gaza’s 2 million residents.