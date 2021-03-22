EXPLAINER: Players in Israel’s fourth election in 2 years

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israel is holding its fourth parliamentary election in two years, the product of a prolonged political stalemate and a disagreement over the ability of longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu to govern in the face of corruption charges. Election polls released in the last days before Tuesday’s vote predict a close race between the two big blocs: those who support Netanyahu as the next prime minister and those who are against him.

Here is an overview of the main players:

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

Israel’s five-term prime minister is looking to win decisively in the March 23 election as he stands on trial for corruption. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, questions the success of the country’s vaccination campaign and normalization agreements with four Arab states orchestrated by the Trump administration.

But for the first time in Israel’s political slump in two years, Netanyahu faces stiff opposition from rival nationalist parties. Election polls predict his Likud party and alleged allies may run out of a 61-seat majority needed to form a ruling coalition.

YAIR LAPID

The Israeli opposition leader ran in last year’s election as part of Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White coalition. Gantz and Netanyahu struck a power-sharing deal, Lapid refused to participate. This round, Lapid spent much of the election laying a low profile, but in the home stretch he stepped up his campaign as a centrist leader seeking to replace Netanyahu.

Polls predict that Lapid’s Yesh Atid party will be the second largest party, after Likud, but it is unclear whether he and his allies will have enough to build a majority coalition.

GIDEON SAAR

Once considered Netanyahu’s alleged heir, the former education minister has split from the ruling party to form ‘A New Hope’, a faction made up of former Likud politicians seeking to oust the prime minister .

The Saar Party has positioned itself as a nationalist alternative to lead the country, free from corruption trials and what it says is a cult of the personality that characterizes Likud. After a strong start, polls suggest New Hope may fail to fulfill its aspiration to be tied with Likud.

NAFTALI BENNETT

Another former Netanyahu ally turned rival could become kingmaker after the election results. The radical nationalist politician, Netanyahu’s former education and defense minister, has not unequivocally ruled out joining a coalition with the struggling prime minister.

But if an anti-Netanyahu alliance has an advantage, it could provide them with enough seats to form a government without Likud.