EXPLAINER: Iran, despite sanctions, has routes to vaccines

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Despite Iran facing crushing US sanctions, Tehran still has ways to get coronavirus vaccines as the country suffers the worst pandemic outbreak in the Middle East .

After minimizing the virus beforeIran has since recognized the scale of the disaster it faces after 1.1 million reported cases and more than 52,000 deaths. Putting vaccines in the arms of its population would be a major step in stemming the crisis.

But if Iran is able to obtain vaccines, challenges remain, ranging from sanctions imposed under President Donald Trump to the logistics of carrying out mass vaccinations.

HOW COULD IRAN GET THE VACCINE?

Iran has signed up for COVAX, an international program designed to distribute coronavirus vaccines to participating countries around the world. This program is managed in part by Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance. Gavi says the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has already issued a license to Iran to participate. The Treasury declined to comment.

For its part, Iran has alleged that US sanctions have affected its ability to purchase drugs and vaccines. President Hassan Rouhani said the Iranians “should curse Trump a hundred times” because of the difficulties. US sanctions include specific exceptions for medicine and humanitarian aid to Iran. However, international banks and financial institutions are reluctant to process Iranian transactions for fear of being fined or excluded from the US market.

These sanctions, however, would not prevent Iran from sending a load of money to Geneva to pay for its participation in COVAX. Gavi declined to provide information on Iranian payments or orders, although Iran, under its rules, can at most order vaccines for 50 percent of its 82 million people.

Alireza Miryousefi, a spokesperson for the Iranian mission to the United Nations, criticized the United States for its banking sanctions and restrictions, which he said “cruelly put many obstacles in the way of receiving the COVID vaccine- 19 by Iran.

“Nonetheless, in addition to our own indigenous vaccine trials, we fully expect the international community and the international pharmaceutical companies concerned to fulfill their humanitarian obligation and expedite all our orders,” said Miryousefi.

Local efforts to produce a vaccine have not really started, which means the Islamic Republic may have to rely on those overseas.

DOES IRAN HAVE THE INFRASTRUCTURE FOR MASS INOCULATION?

When it comes to childhood vaccinations, Iran has nearly 100% success with vaccinations, according to data from the World Health Organization. People from neighboring countries also often come to Iran for medical treatment. Iranian hospitals, doctors and nurses are known as some of the best in the Middle East, with a network of clinics ranging from villages to large cities. Public facilities offer subsidized care, while private hospitals can be incredibly expensive.

However, there are questions about the logistics of a mass vaccination campaign. Iran’s aging aircraft fleet would likely have to fly to collect overseas-made vaccines. Many airlines do not fly to Iran due to sanctions. Keeping vaccines ultra cold, as in the case of Pfizer-BioNTech’s required minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit), would also likely be a challenge. Mostafa Ghanei, director of the scientific commission at Iran’s national coronavirus headquarters, reportedly said Iran did not want the Pfizer vaccine for this reason.

WILL IRAN ACCEPT AN AMERICAN VACCINE?

This remains in question. At the start of the pandemic, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei floated a baseless conspiracy theory claiming the virus could be man-made by the United States. In those March remarks, he suggested that “your medicine may be a way to further spread the virus.” The remarks appeared to be aimed at ruling out any U.S. help from the Trump administration, but Iranian officials are also increasingly critical of President-elect Joe Biden.

Iran is reviewing Chinese and Russian vaccine options. However, if it relied on COVAX for vaccines, the cooperative could choose to deliver US-made vaccines to it. There is also a cost implication for Iran if it decides to choose the vaccine it wants from COVAX. You would have to put $ 3.50 per dose in advance to be able to refuse the offered vaccine, compared to $ 1.60 per dose. If Iran chooses to offer a deposit to vaccinate half of its population through COVAX, that means an upfront payment of $ 143.5 million, compared to $ 65.6 million.

The rejection of a COVAX vaccine offer could also allow Iran to receive doses later.

WHY IS IRAN UNDER AMERICAN SANCTIONS?

Since the takeover of the American embassy in 1979 and the 444-day hostage crisis in TehranIran has been the subject of a series of shifting economic sanctions. Some were lifted as part of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Tehran limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for that relief. In 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal, again invoking sanctions that had crushed Iran’s long-standing economy.

Trump has said he has withdrawn from the deal over Iran’s ballistic missile program, its regional ambitions and other issues – not all of which were part of the 2015 deal. Biden signaled that he could bring America back to the deal if Iran agreed to respect its limits again. However, a series of escalating incidents over the past year and a half across the Middle East have increased tensions between Tehran and Washington.

