CHICAGO (AP) – Lawyers and witnesses often used the words “reasonable” or “unreasonable” during the trial of the former Minneapolis cop charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death.

It is not a coincidence. The concept of reasonableness has been central in agent trials since the landmark Graham v. Connor 32 years ago by the United States Supreme Court.

Here is an overview of the problem and the key role it is likely to play as a Derek Chauvin’s trial is coming to an end.

WHAT WAS GRAHAM V. CONNOR OF?

Prior to the Graham v. Connor in 1989, lower courts were often at odds over how to determine whether an officer on trial used unreasonable and therefore unlawful force.

Graham v. Connor involved an arrest in 1984 in North Carolina in which officers manhandled diabetic Dethorne Graham, rejecting his requests for treatment when he said he was having a life-threatening insulin reaction.

It had some similarities to Floyd’s arrest on May 25, when Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe because Chauvinist, who is white, knelt on the black man’s neck for almost 9 and a half minutes.

WHAT CRITERIA WAS ESTABLISHED THE HAUTE COURT?

In its unanimous opinion written by Chief Justice William Rehnquist, the court said that whether an officer used an appropriate level of force should be considered from the officer’s perspective.

“The ‘reasonableness’ of a particular use of force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than the 20/20 view of hindsight,” Rehnquist wrote.

This means that jurors should not consider what they would have done in Chauvin’s place, but rather what any reasonable officer would have done in the same circumstances.

One of the implications of Graham v. Connor was that an officer’s actions leading to the death of a suspect may be legal if the officer believed his life was in danger – although, in retrospect, it becomes clear that ‘there was no such danger.

The claim that an officer’s perception of fear might outweigh the actual danger has led to the acquittals of many officers over the years. Jurors found four Los Angeles police officers not guilty of the 1991 beating of Rodney King after being ordered to use the Graham v. Connor.

Some jurists believed Chauvin might have wanted to testify because of the importance the High Court placed on what an officer thought. Chauvin said on Thursday that he would not testify.

HOW DID THE ATTORNEYS CITE THESE CRITERIA?

Some lawyers for officers accused of fatal shootings have obtained acquittals under these criteria arguing that their clients were in chaotic situations with barely seconds to decide to pull the trigger.

It was not Chauvin’s situation. Prosecutors said it was clear Chauvin faced no imminent threat and was never forced to make the kind of split-second decisions the High Court envisioned.

Attorney Steve Schleicher asked a defense witness to explain how Floyd could have been an ongoing threat, even if he did so momentarily, since he was handcuffed and pinned face down by Chauvin’s knee on his neck, as well as by officers behind his back and legs.

“Would you agree that the use of force must be reasonable at the beginning and at the end (of an incident)… and at all times in between?” Schleicher asked defense witness Barry Brodd, a former California police officer. Brodd said he agreed.

Schleicher went on to say that a reasonable officer would have known that Floyd had ceased to resist, especially after being informed, as Chauvin was, that Floyd had no longer a pulse and had stopped breathing.

WHAT IS THE DEFENSE POSITION?

Their claim is that appearances can be deceptive. They called witnesses to tell jurors that suspects, especially tall men like Floyd, can suddenly pose a threat even if bystanders cannot see him.

Brodd testified that Floyd appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

“They (those under the influence) may have superhuman strength, or they may have the ability to go from non-compliance to extreme non-compliance in the blink of an eye,” he said.

Brodd told jurors that he believed Chauvin “was justified, was acting with an objective and reasonable character” in the way he treated Floyd.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson also sought during cross-examination to undermine a state witness who claimed that simply placing Floyd on his stomach in the first place – even before Chauvin stuck his knee in his neck – was unreasonable and excessive.

“Reasonable minds may disagree, okay?” Nelson asked the witness, law professor Seth Stoughton.

“On this particular point, no,” he replied..

WHAT ABOUT JURY INSTRUCTIONS?

Once jurors have all the evidence, likely next week, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill will read them the jury instructions drafted by the court with input from prosecutors and the defense.

A draft of these instructions includes a definition of “reasonable use of force” which closely adheres to the language of Graham v. Connor.

Jurors are normally allowed to take copies of the instructions with them to the deliberation room, where many jurors rely on them as a sort of roadmap for interpreting evidence.

