EXPLAINER: How dangerous is the Fukushima nuclear plant today?

OKUMA, Japan (AP) – Ten years ago, a huge tsunami crashed into the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Three of its reactors melted, leaving it looking like a bombed out factory. Emergency workers risked their lives trying to keep one of the worst nuclear crises in history from spiraling out of control.

Proper equipment has now replaced the shredded plastic pipes held together with duct tape and a rat infested outdoor electrical panel, leading to blackouts. Radiation levels have declined, allowing workers and visitors to wear normal clothing and surgical masks in most areas.

But deep in the factory, the danger still looms. Managers are not sure how long the cleanup will take, if it will be successful, and what might happen to the land where the plant is located.

Journalists from The Associated Press recently visited the plant to document the progress of its cleanup to mark the 10th anniversary of the collapses and the challenges that lie ahead.

___

WHAT HAPPENED 10 YEARS AGO?

After a 9.0 magnitude earthquake on March 11, 2011, a 17-meter-high tsunami hit the coastal power plant, destroying its power supply and cooling systems and causing the No.1 reactors to melt. 2 and 3.

The plant’s other three reactors were offline and survived, although a fourth building, along with two of the three melted reactors, experienced hydrogen explosions, spewing out massive radiation and causing long-term contamination in the plant. region.

Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co. said the tsunami could not have been anticipated, but reports of government and independent investigations and recent court rulings have described the disaster at the plant as being man-made and resulting from negligence in matters of safety, lax supervision. by regulators and collusion.

___

WHAT IS INSIDE MELTED REACTORS?

About 900 tons of molten nuclear fuel remain inside the three damaged reactors, and its removal is a daunting task that officials say will take between 30 and 40 years. Critics say it’s too optimistic.

Separate efforts to remove spent fuel from cooling pools inside the reactor buildings have been hampered by high radiation and debris and have been delayed for up to five years. If the plant’s pools lose their cooling water in another major earthquake, the exposed fuel rods could quickly overheat and cause an even worse meltdown.

The molten cores from Units 1, 2 and 3 mostly fell to the bottom of their primary containment vessels, some penetrating and mixing with the concrete foundation, making removal extremely difficult.

Remote-controlled robots with cameras provided only a limited view of molten fuel in areas still too dangerous for humans.

Plant chief Akira Ono says the inability to see what’s going on inside the reactors means details about the molten fuel are still largely unknown.

___

ARE THERE ANY UNDERGROUND LEAKS?

Since the disaster, contaminated cooling water has continually leaked from damaged primary containments to the basements of the reactor building, where it mixes with seeping groundwater. The water is pumped and treated. A part is recycled as cooling water, the rest being stored in 1000 huge tanks encumbering the plant.

At the start of the crisis, highly contaminated water leaking from damaged basements and maintenance ditches spilled into the ocean, but the main leak points were closed, TEPCO says. Tons of contaminated sandbags used to block leaks at the start of the disaster remain in two basements.

Tiny amounts of radiation continued to leak into the sea and elsewhere through underground passages, although the amount is now low and fish caught off the coast are safe to eat, scientists say.

___

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE RADIOACTIVE STORED WATER?

The 1000 tanks filled with treated but still radioactive water tower on workers and visitors to the factory.

TEPCO says the 1.37 million tonne storage capacity of the reservoirs will be full in 2022. A government group’s recommendation to discharge the water into the sea faces fierce opposition from local residents, in especially fishermen concerned about further damage to the region’s reputation. A decision on this recommendation is pending.

TEPCO and government officials say tritium, which is not harmful in small amounts, cannot be removed from water, but all other isotopes selected for processing can be reduced to levels safe for release .

TEPCO has succeeded in reducing the amount of contaminated water to a third of what it was previously through a series of measures.

___

WHAT IS THE FACTORY VISIT?

The first thing visitors see is a sleek office building that houses the TEPCO Decommissioning Unit.

In another building, workers at the plant – around 4,000 a day now – go through automated security checkpoints and radiation measurements.

Since radiation levels have dropped dramatically after decontamination, full protective gear is only needed in a few locations of the plant, including in and around the molten reactor buildings.

In a recent visit, PA journalists donned partial protective gear to visit a low-radiation area: a helmet, double socks, cotton gloves, surgical masks, goggles and a vest with a personal dosimeter.

Full protective gear i.e. hazmat suit, full face mask, headgear, triple socks and double rubber gloves was required in a shared storage pool where the transfer of fuel from the reactor No. 3 pool has recently been completed.

___

WHAT IS THE END OF THE GAME?

A decade after the accident, Japan does not yet have a plan to dispose of the highly radioactive molten fuel, debris and waste from the plant. The technology is not yet advanced enough to manage waste by reducing its toxicity.

TEPCO says it needs to get rid of the water storage tanks to free up space at the plant so workers can build facilities that will be used to study and store molten fuel and other debris.

There are approximately 500,000 tonnes of solid radioactive waste, including debris and contaminated soil, sludge from water treatment, discarded tanks and other wastes.

It is not known what the plant will look like once the work is completed. Local officials and residents say they expect the resort to someday be an open space where they can walk freely. But there is no clear idea if or when this could happen.

___

Tokyo correspondent Mari Yamaguchi visited the Fukushima nuclear power plant nine times, starting in 2012.