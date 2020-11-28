EXPLAINER – How close is Iran to producing a nuclear bomb?

By Francois Murphy

VIENNA, Nov. 28 (Reuters) – A 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is eroding and efforts to revive the pact face a new challenge with the murder of leading nuclear scientist Tehran.

The restrictions in Iran’s atomic labor agreement had one goal: to extend the “trigger time” for Tehran to produce enough fissile material for a bomb, if it decides to make one, at least. one year, or about two to three months.

Iran maintains that it has never looked for nuclear weapons and never would. He says his nuclear work is for civilian purposes only.

Tehran began breaking the boundaries of the deal last year in a step-by-step response to President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the deal in May 2018 and the reimposition of US sanctions.

This shortened the downtime, but reports from the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which manages the deal, say Iran is not moving ahead with its nuclear work. as fast as he could.

European states have sought to salvage the nuclear deal, urging Tehran to comply even as Washington tightened sanctions and hoping for a change in US policy once President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20.

Biden was part of the US administration under Barack Obama who negotiated the 2015 deal.

WHAT IS IRAN DOING SO NOW?

Iran has violated many restrictions in the agreement, but continues to cooperate with the IAEA and grant inspectors access under one of the most intrusive nuclear verification regimes imposed on any country.

* Enriched uranium – The deal limits Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium to 202.8 kg, a fraction of the more than eight tonnes it had before the deal. The limit was exceeded last year. The IAEA report in November estimated the stock at 2,442.9 kg.

* Enrichment level – The deal caps the fissile purity to which Iran can refine uranium at 3.67%, well below the 20% reached before the deal and below the weapon grade level of 90%. Iran exceeded the cap of 3.67% in July 2019 and the level of enrichment has remained stable at 4.5% since then.

* Centrifuges – The deal allows Iran to produce enriched uranium using approximately 5,000 first-generation IR-1 centrifuges at its underground plant in Natanz, which was built to accommodate more than 50,000. can operate a small number of more advanced models above ground without accumulating enriched uranium. Iran had installed around 19,000 centrifuges before the deal.

In 2019, the IAEA said Iran had started enrichment with advanced centrifuges at an aboveground pilot plant in Natanz. Since then, Iran has started moving three cascades, or clusters, of advanced centrifuges to the underground plant. In November, the IAEA said Iran introduced a uranium hexafluoride gas feedstock into the first of these underground cascades.

* Fordow – The deal bans enrichment at Fordow, a site Iran secretly built inside a mountain and which was revealed by Western intelligence services in 2009. Centrifuges are allowed there to other purposes, such as the production of stable isotopes. Iran now has 1,044 IR-1 centrifuges getting rich there.

HOW NEAR IS IRAN TO HAVE A BOMB?

The breaches extended the breakthrough time, but estimates still vary. Many diplomats and nuclear experts say the one-year starting point is conservative and Iran needs more time.

David Albright, a former UN arms inspector who tends to take a hawkish stance on Iran, estimated in November that Iran’s exit time could be “as short as 3.5 months”, although that assumes Iran would use 1,000 advanced centrifuges which were withdrawn as part of the deal.

WHAT MORE SHOULD HE DO?

If Iran accumulated enough fissile material, it would have to assemble a bomb and possibly one small enough to be carried by its ballistic missiles. It’s unclear exactly how long this would take, but storing enough fissile material is widely considered the biggest obstacle to producing a weapon.

U.S. intelligence agencies and the IAEA believe Iran once had a nuclear weapons program that it halted. There is evidence to suggest that Iran obtained a design for a nuclear weapon and performed various types of relevant work to manufacture one.

Tehran continues to grant the IAEA access to its declared nuclear facilities and allows rapid inspections elsewhere.

Iran and the IAEA this year resolved a deadlock that had lasted several months over access to two alleged ancient sites. (Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Dubai; Editing by Edmund Blair)