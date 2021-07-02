Experts wonder if the WHO should investigate the origins of the pandemic

BEIJING (AP) – As the World Health Organization draws up plans for the next phase of its investigation into the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, a growing number of scientists say the United Nations agency is not up to the task and shouldn’t be the one to investigate.

Many experts, some with close ties to the WHO, say political tensions between the United States and China are preventing an agency investigation from finding credible answers.

They say what is needed is a broad and independent analysis closer to what happened in the aftermath of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986.

The first part of a joint WHO-China study into how COVID-19 started concluded in March that the virus likely passed from animals to humans and that a laboratory leak was “extremely unlikely.” The next phase could try to examine the early human cases in more detail or identify the responsible animals – perhaps bats, perhaps through an intermediary creature.

But the idea that the pandemic somehow started in a lab – and possibly involved an artificial virus – has recently gained traction, with President Joe Biden ordering a review of U.S. intelligence within 90 days to assess the possibility.

Earlier this month, WHO emergency chief Dr Michael Ryan said the agency was working on the final details of the next phase of its investigation and that because the WHO is working “by persuasion It does not have the power to force China to cooperate.

Some have said that this is precisely why a WHO-led review is doomed to fail.

“We will never find the origins by relying on the World Health Organization,” said Lawrence Gostin, director of the WHO Collaborating Center on Public Health Law and Human Rights at the ‘Georgetown University. “For a year and a half, they have been blocked by China, and it is very clear that they will not get to the bottom of this. “

Gostin said the United States and other countries can either try to put together the information they have, revise international health laws to give the WHO the powers it needs, or create a new entity to investigate.

The first phase of the WHO mission required getting China’s approval not only for the experts who went there, but for their entire program and the report they ultimately produced. .

Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University, called it a “joke” and said that determining whether the virus jumped from animals or escaped from a lab is more than a scientific question and has questions. political dimensions beyond the expertise of WHO.

COVID-19’s closest genetic relative was previously discovered in a 2012 outbreak, after six miners fell ill with pneumonia after being exposed to infected bats in China’s Mojiang mine . Last year, however, Chinese authorities cordoned off the mine and confiscated samples from scientists while ordering residents not to speak to visiting journalists.

Although China initially made great efforts to research the origins of the coronavirus, it abruptly withdrew in early 2020 when the virus overtook the world. A Associated Press investigation Beijing last December imposed restrictions on the publication of COVID-19 research, including a mandatory review by central government officials.

Jamie Metzl, who sits on a WHO advisory group, has suggested with his colleagues the possibility of an alternative survey set up by the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

Jeffrey Sachs, a professor at Columbia University, said the United States must be prepared to subject its own scientists to rigorous scrutiny and recognize that they could be just as guilty as China.

“The United States was deeply involved in research at the Wuhan labs,” Sachs said, referring to US funding for controversial experiments and the search for animal viruses capable of triggering epidemics.

“The idea that China was behaving badly is already a bad premise for the start of this investigation,” he said. “If the lab work was somehow responsible (for the pandemic), the likelihood that it was the United States and China working together on a science initiative is very high. “

Cheng reported from London.