Experts call for better protection of African fisheries

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE, Nov. 11 (IPS) – With global fisheries subsidies back on the World Trade Organization’s agenda, experts call on African governments to step up protection for the long-struggling sector. activities that continue to threaten the continent’s blue economy.

The chairman of the negotiations, Ambassador Santiago Wills of Colombia, earlier in November 2021, presented a revised draft text on fisheries subsidies. This will be used for discussions to resolve the remaining disputes before the 12th Ministerial Conference from November 20 to December 3.

Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called the subsidies “harmful” at the ministers’ meeting on July 15. She said she was cautiously optimistic about the possibility of an agreement on how to cap subsidies that contribute to overfishing.

Now she is more adamant and has engaged political leaders at the highest level to gain their support for a successful conclusion at the highest levels, to gain their support for a successful conclusion of the 21-year negotiations.

“The eyes of the world are really on us,” she said. “Time is running out and I think this text represents a very important step towards a final result. I really see a significant rebalancing of the provisions, including those relating to special and differential treatment, while maintaining the level of ambition.

Meanwhile, independent researchers say harmful practices ranging from overfishing to over-reliance on fishing for livelihoods need to be addressed by African governments.

Researchers from African Center for Strategic Studies say unfair subsidies go to inputs such as fuel and large fishing vessels that often go beyond regulated licenses while also crowding out small players.

Amid these challenges, African countries still have to compete in global fish markets with rich countries which heavily subsidize the sector. This creates sustainable development gaps that will slow down the achievement of United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14, which targets the sustainable use of marine resources.

Guided by the SDGs, the WTO entrusted trade ministers ahead of the July 15 meeting with the “task of reaching agreement on disciplines to eliminate subsidies for illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and to ban certain forms of fishing subsidies and contributing to overcapacity and overfishing. , “

Developing and least developed countries will take center stage in these negotiations to ensure they get a fair deal, with the meeting in late November, Okonjo-Iweala said.

According to the FAO, Africa is home to thriving artisanal fishing communities, employing more than 12 million people, and global demand is expected to increase by 30 percent by 2030.

Some fear that low-income coastal fishing communities face the most difficult challenges of stock depletion as they compete with more sophisticated illegal fishing unions.

Experts warn that African countries must develop strategies that will ensure less dependence on fisheries, thereby ensuring the long-term sustainability of the sector.

Rashid Sumaila of the Fisheries Economics Research Unit at the University of British Columbia, Canada, says African governments must do more to see fewer nets being thrown in inland waters.

“Governments must remove the incentive to overfishing,” Sumaila told IPS.

“They must also improve national fisheries management and promote regional cooperative management of the sector and make illegal fishing unprofitable,” he said.

How African governments achieve this on a continent plagued by low incomes and a thriving informal sector could prove difficult, say researchers at the African Center for Strategic Studies.

According to WTO estimates, global fisheries subsidies amount to around $ 35 billion per year.

Citing data from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the WTO says fish stocks are at risk of collapsing in many parts of the world due to overexploitation. He estimates that 34 percent of the world’s stocks are overexploited, “which means they are being exploited at a rate where the fish population cannot recover.”

While the WTO has cited what it calls “lack of political impetus” over the past two decades to resolve fisheries subsidy disputes and protect small global players, Alice Tipping, researcher at Sustainable Trade and Fisheries from the International Institute for Sustainable Development, argues that despite the challenges of the past 20 years, collective action between high and low income countries is the only way forward.

“The WTO negotiations are both technically and legally difficult as they require collective action on the part of governments, but there is a clear benefit to having rules applied at the multilateral level so that everyone can contribute. the solution, ”Tipping told IPS.

Experts say the two-decade stalemate highlights the weak bargaining power of African and other low-income countries, with some rich countries insisting on an exemption from the ban on harmful subsidies while simultaneously allowing their fishing fleets to operate illegally on African coasts.

As DG Okonjo-Iweala said, “the negotiations on fisheries subsidies are a test of both the credibility of the WTO as a multinational negotiating forum”.

“If we wait another 20 years, there may not be sea fishing to subsidize – or artisanal fishing communities to support,” Okonjo-Iweala warned.

The African continent finds itself at an impasse as the African Union Agenda 2063 describes fisheries as ‘the future of Africa’, recognizing the key role of the sector as “Catalyst for socio-economic transformation”.

This, however, highlights the continent’s dependence on fisheries as researchers push for decongestion and larger-scale regulation of artisanal fishermen.

“Many artisanal fisheries are neither declared nor regulated, mainly because the authorities do not allocate enough resources to document and manage these fisheries”, said Beatrice Gomez, coordinator of the Coalition for Fair Fisheries Agreements (CFFA).

The CFFA is a platform for European and African groups to raise awareness of the impact of EU-Africa agreements on African artisanal fishing communities.

“It would be better if the activities of artisanal fishermen were properly documented to show their real importance for employment and food security to ensure sustainability and the long term future,” Gomez told IPS via email.

“Ideally, for this work, artisanal fisheries should be co-managed in collaboration with fishing communities, but this requires money, time and human resources that (African) governments do not have or do not want to. devote.

The World Bank says fishing contributes $ 24 billion to the African economy, making it a huge draw for the poor.

