Expectations of food experts for the transformation of global food systems

DOMINICA, Sep 20 (IPS) – Dubbed “the People’s Summit,” the United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) hopes to put the world back on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, through to an overhaul of food systems. From temperate to extremely optimistic, experts from different sectors of the food system share their expectations of transformation.

The world is lagging behind ambitious climate, biodiversity and sustainable development goals, but the UNFSS hopes that the commitments made to transform global food systems will put the world back on track to meet the Sustainable development goals by 2030.

The inaugural UNFSS will take place virtually during the UN General Assembly High Level Week, under the leadership of UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

It promises to bring together the public and private sectors, non-governmental organizations, farmer groups, indigenous leaders, youth representatives and researchers to define a clear path to ensure that the world’s food production and distribution are safe, healthy, sustainable and fair.

Learning from the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic, the summit also hopes to make food production and distribution more resilient to vulnerabilities, stress and shocks.

Experts in sustainability and various sectors of the food system shared their expectations and hopes for a summit based on solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems such as land degradation, inequality, growing hunger and obesity.

Panelists at a Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition (BCFN) ‘Fixing the food tradeWebinar held on September 16, 2021, asked how optimistic they are, on a scale of 1 to 10, about the real transformation of food systems over the next 12 months, triggered by the industry private.

“I’ll give it a full 10,” said Viktoria de Bourbon de Parme, head of food processing at the Global Benchmarking Alliance. “I’m super optimistic,” she added. “I think we are there. The momentum is there, and it will happen.

Executive Director of Food and Nature at the World Business Council for Sustainable Development Diane Holdorf is equally optimistic.

“I would say an 8 out of 10, but I have to start by saying that changing systems is complex. With individual leading companies demonstrating what is possible and bringing in others, we are sure to see real changes in the system, ”she said.

Not all experts are optimistic that the UNFSS will make the urgent changes required for food systems transformation.

IPS spoke to Million Belay, the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) on his expectations for the summit.

Belay, who is also a BCFN advisory board member and food systems researcher, said he and members of the alliance disagreed with the summit’s agenda and structure. The alliance represents farmers, ranchers, hunters / gatherers, faith-based organizations, indigenous peoples and women’s groups,

“The pre-summit took place in Rome. During this pre-summit, we had our own summit, organized by civil society mechanisms, and it was clear that farmers, fishermen, indigenous peoples, local groups and women’s organizations were all saying no, the UNFFS summit does not represent us. There is no reason to be a part of it, ”Belay said.

Belay thinks that the Committee on World Food Security (CFS) should have been responsible for organizing the Summit.

“It is a space where civil society in general and the mechanism of civil society and governments come together to negotiate on issues related to food, so the agenda should have been set there,” he said, adding that “UNFSS has set up a scientific body as part of the structure, but we already have a scientific body at CFS, which is called the High Level Panel of Experts on food security and nutrition It’s a scientific body, and you can say we need to strengthen this body, but they’ve established a totally different scientific body.

Although the summit’s expectations differ, experts are unanimous that the world urgently needs a radical change in the way food is grown, sold and distributed to address food insecurity, land degradation and the increase in poverty.

“(The Summit) is a stage on a very, very long journey. Perhaps more than ever, as the United Nations General Assembly opens, we are feeling the weight and burdens of unsustainability around the world, ”said Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University.

Sachs says the transformation to sustainable development will require a profound change in energy and fiscal policy.

With land use accounting for around 30 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions and related issues like deforestation and habitat loss, he calls for a fundamental change in land use policies. across the world, adding that current and unsustainable use is a ‘massive contributor to board crises.’

Another aspect of the complex global food system that requires urgent attention is the need for healthy diets.

“About half of the world does not have a healthy diet. Of the 8 billion people on the planet, approximately 1 billion live in extreme hunger. Another two billion live with one or more micronutrient deficiencies, anemia, deficiencies in vitamins or omega-3 fatty acids, which are absolutely debilitating for your health. Another billion people are obese, ”Sachs said.

This week’s UNFSS hopes to secure commitment from governments, the private sector, farmers and indigenous groups to work together and change global food production and consumption.

By fighting the food crisis, the organizers hope to face the climate, biodiversity and hunger crises.

