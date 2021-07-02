Ex-officer pleads guilty to manslaughter as family denounces deal

The mother of a black man gunned down in the United States by a former white Nashville officer sobbed, screamed and knocked over a lectern on Friday as she begged a judge not to agree to a plea deal she said was secretly concluded without his knowledge, a chaotic scene that briefly delayed a hearing.

Former officer Andrew Delke has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will serve a three-year prison sentence for the death of Daniel Hambrick, 25, in 2018 under a deal with prosecutors.

As part of the deal, Delke agreed not to pursue parole or to appeal the case. However, Delke’s defense team said he would likely serve a year and a half in prison on standard credits.

It is difficult to prosecute the police in the United States because the courts and juries tend to side with the police. It can change. Driven by widespread Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd’s death in 2020, US Congress debates police reform proposals.

The audience turned volatile when Hambrick’s mother Vickie made a lengthy statement to applause from family members and others. Other supporters, outside the court in the hallway, knocked on the door in support. Delke’s family were seated across the courtroom with security guards.

“I hate you,” Vickie Hambrick shouted over and over, while shouting curses, pointing some at Delke and the prosecutors.

Andrew Delke listens to victim impact statements from Daniel Hambrick’s family as he pleads guilty to manslaughter in deal with prosecutors over Hambrick’s death in 2018 [Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP]

In a chaotic moment, the mother knocked over the desk and a computer screen, and family members rushed to her side. Delke and Judge Monte Watkins were briefly taken out of court.

Delke, 27, was set to stand trial on a charge of first degree murder, but his lawyer announced he would plead guilty to a reduced charge of intentional homicide.

“I hope that this case can positively contribute to the much needed discussion on how the police are trained and how we as a community want the police to interact with citizens, ”Delke said shortly after introducing his plea.

His voice cracking at times, Delke apologized, saying he was “deeply sorry for the harm my actions have caused”.

A group of about two dozen protesters gathered outside the courthouse, chanting “no racist police” to show their opposition to Delke’s plea deal. Others wore shirts indicating that the police and whites get lighter sentences for committing the same crimes as blacks and browns.

Hambrick’s family said they had not been contacted or consulted and were not aware of the plea deal until it was concluded.

“I have contempt for this system. I have contempt for this plea. I have contempt for the [Fraternal Order of Police]. And I have a particular contempt for Andrew Delke. May you all rot in hell, ”said lawyer Joy Kimbrough, who read Vickie Hambrick’s statement as she cried behind her.

District Attorney Glenn Funk later told reporters he briefed Hambrick’s family lawyer on the deal on Wednesday and spoke to Vickie Hambrick on Thursday. He said he had been in contact with them for three years and knew Vickie Hambrick wanted Delke convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Vickie Hambrick walks into court where Andrew Delke pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing his son Daniel Hambrick in Nashville, Tennessee [Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP]

Accepting the plea deal, Funk said he made the decision in the best interests of the state of Tennessee. There was a “very large percentage” of chances that the case would end with a suspended jury, Funk said, which he said would have meant that the emotion seen in court on Friday “would have been played out a hundred times.” .

Funk called it “significant progress” that “tonight will be the first night that Nashville has a police officer in jail for shooting a black man on duty.”

Prosecutors have focused on the surveillance footage that captured the shooting, in which Delke stops pursuing and shoots the fleeing man.

Nashville Metro Council approved a $ 2.25 million settlement to resolve a civil suit by the Hambrick family.

For Vickie Hambrick, who is legally blind, the loss of her only child will haunt her forever.

“My son was my eyes,” Kimbrough said, reading Vickie Hambrick’s statement. “Since he left, things haven’t been the same and they never will be.”