Evo Morales returns to Bolivia after his exile in Argentina

Thousands of supporters applauding and waving flags greeted Morales in Bolivia a year after his impeachment.

Longtime former Bolivian leader Evo Morales crossed the border back to Bolivia on Monday, ending a year of exile, a day after a close ally and member of his left-wing MAS party was sworn in as as president.

Morales, who ruled Bolivia for almost 14 years as the first indigenous president, entered the country from Argentina after a farewell ceremony chaired by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.

“I had no doubt that I would return (to Bolivia),” he told a large crowd of supporters who had come to welcome him in the town of Villazon, which borders Argentina, “but I never imagined not that it would be so soon – something so historic and unprecedented, ”he said.

A large crowd waves Bolivian and indigenous flags during the welcoming ceremony in Villazon, Bolivia [Courtesy of Gentileza Sixto Valdez/MAS media office Handout]

Morales, which left Bolivia under a cloud of suspicion in November 2019 after international observers cited irregularities in an election that won him a fourth term, said being able to return filled him “with happiness.”

“Today is one of the most important days of my life, returning to the country I love so much fills me with happiness,” he wrote on Twitter.

Today is an important day in my life, returning to my homeland that I love so much fills me with joy. pic.twitter.com/BFaUzRGJiu – Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 9, 2020

These findings have since been challenged and he has claimed to have been the victim of an orchestrated coup.

Last month, new president Luis Arce says Morales will play no role in his government.

Morales crossed the border to Argentina, where he lived in exile, at 9 a.m. ET (2 p.m. GMT) and is expected to head to his rural stronghold, Chapare, in central Bolivia.

About 2,000 supporters, including members of Argentinian social and political groups, gathered on Monday morning at La Quiaca crossing to see him leave.

Videos posted on social media showed supporters applauding and chanting Morales’ name while waving indigenous peoples flags and playing music on traditional instruments.

Fernandez told the crowd that the electoral turmoil in Bolivia has reminded all Latin Americans of the need for regional solidarity. “We are part of a great nation,” he said. “We don’t want countries for some, we want countries for all. It is the duty of all of us to defend threatened peoples. “

On the Bolivian side of the border, in Villazon, a much larger crowd was waiting to welcome its former leader in exile.

I am very grateful to the Bolivian people for having received me with such affection. pic.twitter.com/Ba0bJYPcu7 – Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 9, 2020

Morales took part in an Indigenous blessing ceremony before heading to the large crowd gathered in the border town.

After 11 months of interim government, Arce, 57, won the election in October by a landslide and was sworn in as president on Sunday at a ceremony in the mountainous city of La Paz before heads of state from Argentina, Paraguay, Colombia and Spain, as well as senior officials from Chile, Iran and the government of Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela.

The reserved former economy minister, celebrated as the architect of Bolivia’s rapid growth under Morales, has vowed to “defeat” the coronavirus pandemic, to “end the fear” after deadly electoral violence l year and generate growth following the blow from COVID-19 lockdowns.