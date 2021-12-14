World
Evidence suggests slight decrease in vaccine effectiveness: WHO – Times of India
GENEVA: Emerging evidence suggests a slight decrease in the effectiveness of vaccines against severe Covid-19 disease and death and a decrease in the prevention of mild illnesses or infections, a World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday.
“The emergence of Omicron has prompted some countries to roll out Covid-19 booster programs for their entire adult population, even though we lack evidence of the effectiveness of boosters against this variant, ”the WHO director general said. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said during an online briefing.
“The WHO fears that such programs will repeat the hoarding of the Covid-19 vaccine that we have seen this year and exacerbate inequalities. It is clear that as we move forward, reminders could play an important role, especially for those most at risk of death from critical illness, “he added.
