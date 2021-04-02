Evidence suggests Ethiopian military committed Tigray massacre

An investigation by BBC Africa Eye found evidence that a massacre in northern Ethiopia was carried out by members of the Ethiopian military. It also reveals the precise location of the atrocity, in which at least 15 men were killed.

In early March, a series of five video clips surfaced on social media showing armed and uniformed men leading a group of unarmed men to the edge of a cliff, shooting at close range and pushing corpses over it. the cliff.

Unarmed men in civilian clothes seen on the ground shortly before the start of the massacre

The BBC has confirmed that the massacre took place near the town of Mahbere Dego in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, where the Ethiopian military is fighting regional forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPFL).

The fighting began last November when the government launched a military offensive against the TPLF, which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused of attacking a government military base. The TPLF opposes Mr. Abiy’s efforts to increase the power of the federal government and has declared itself engaged in “widespread resistance”.

The conflict has so far displaced more than two million people, according to the interim Tigray administration, and left more than four million people in need.



Geolocation of images

The BBC Africa Eye investigative team, working with media analysts Bellingcat and Newsy, set out to determine where the massacre took place.

The first people to post the clips on social media claimed they were filmed near Mahbere Dego. Africa Eye analyzed the geographic features seen in the videos, including a dirt road, plateau and escarpment with a distinctive profile, and compared them with satellite images of the area around the city.



An escarpment with a distinctive profile was used to compare images with satellite imagery

The direction and length of the shadows cast by the gunmen determined the probable time of day and showed the escarpment to be oriented north-south, allowing Africa Eye to identify a likely location.

A ridge line in the video footage was then overlaid on a topographic map of the location to confirm that this was an exact match. A dry river bed, a strip of vegetation and a pattern of trees confirmed the match.

Images from one of the video clips were overlaid on a 3D render of the terrain to find a match

The vegetation seen in the images was compared to the 3D satellite model

The BBC spoke by phone with a resident of Mahbere Dego, who said the Ethiopian military took 73 men from the town and surrounding area in January this year, including three of his relatives. He said none of them had been heard since.

The BBC also spoke with a resident of a nearby village who said his brother was among those killed in the massacre. He said the killings took place in Mahbere Dego, and gave the same month: January 2021.

“They killed them on the cliff,” he said.

Identify gunmen and victims

Africa Eye has not been able to confirm the identity of the gunmen seen in the video footage, but the details of their uniforms – including the camouflage pattern and the arm badge in the color of the Ethiopian flag – appear match those worn by the Ethiopian National. Defense Force (ENDF).

Other features match the ENDF uniform as well, including cut and pocket style. One of the gunmen wears a green beret with a badge that appears to closely match the color and badge of the ENDF beret.

The insignia in the color of the Ethiopian flag seen on the gunmen in the pictures (right) match those worn by ENDF soldiers (left). Camouflage patterns are also a match

The gunmen speak Amharic, Ethiopia’s main official language. In the first of five video clips, they can be heard talking to each other as they stand around the group of unarmed men sitting on the ground.

“We must not free these people. Not even one of them must be spared,” said a voice off camera.

“We have to put this on video, how these people are dying,” said another voice.

The next four clips show the unarmed men led at gunpoint towards the edge of the cliff and capture the gunmen killing several prisoners and pushing the bodies of the dead over the cliff.

In some sections of the footage, the gunmen can be seen firing bullets point blank at the bodies. In others, you can hear them insulting and making fun of the dead.

“I wish we could pour gas on them and burn them,” a voice off camera says in one clip.

“It would have been great if there had been gas to burn these people,” responds a second voice. “Burn their bodies like the Indians do.”

The identity of the victims, seen in civilian clothes, is not known. They can be heard speaking Tigrinya, the language of the Tigray region. In the footage, the killers appear to suggest that they believe the victims are TPLF.

“It’s the end of the woyan,” said a voice from one of the gunmen, using a slang term for the TPLF.

“We don’t show mercy.”

People displaced in temporary shelter in Tigray last month

Laetitia Bader, director of Human Rights Watch in the Horn of Africa, told the BBC that observers had seen “a whole series of very serious abuses” in the region in recent months, but that these images were “clearly particularly alarming “.

“We are seeing what appear to be unarmed male detainees being executed,” she said. “This is absolutely an incident that needs further investigation, as what we see here in these videos could constitute war crimes.”

The BBC presented the evidence it had gathered to the Ethiopian government, which said in a statement that “social media posts and claims cannot be taken as evidence,” adding that the Tigray region was ” open to independent investigations “.

Survey conducted by Aliaume Leroy, Giancarlo Fiorella (Bellingcat) and Jake Godin (Newsy).

Additional reports by Daniel Adamson, Joel Gunter, Chiara Francavilla, Bertram Hill, Carlos Gonzales, Mohammed Osman and Samir.