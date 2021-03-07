World
‘Everything will be fine’ protester’s body exhumed to absolve police from murder – Times of India
Myanmar authorities exhumed the body of a 19-year-old woman who was shot with a t-shirt that read “Everything will be fine” and their examination exonerated the police of the murder, state television MRTV said Saturday. Kyal Sin, widely known as Angel, died on Wednesday from a gunshot to the head as demonstrators was criticized by security forces trying to end the protests against February 1 stroke. She has become an icon of the demonstration movement.
Kyal Sin’s exhumation has sparked further outrage from opponents of the coup, who accuse the junta of trying to cover up the fact that she was killed by their forces. State television said police, a judge and medics exhumed the body and carried out a surgical investigation. They found a penetrating wound on the back of the head and a lump of lead measuring 1.2 cm by 0.7 cm in the brain and said it was different from bullet points used by police. State TV said police came face to face with protesters and the wound was on the back of his head and the object that killed Kyal Sin could be shot with a gun capable of firing .38 caliber bullets. “Therefore, it can be assumed that those who do not want stability carried out the assassination,” MRTV said.
On social media, coup opponents have called the exhumation an insult to Kyal Sin and his family, intending to give a false account of what happened. A military spokesperson did not respond to calls for comment. Reuters could not contact police for comment.
