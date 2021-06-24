World
Everything ready for Tahawwur Rana’s in-person extradition hearing in Los Angeles – Times of India
WASHINGTON: A US federal court in Los Angeles has scheduled the in-person extradition hearing of Tahawwur Rana, the Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin wanted for his involvement in the terrorist attack in Bombay, India in 2008.
The extradition hearing, at the request of the Indian government, would be held in the court of Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Chooljian in Los Angeles.
Court records suggest that the US government has submitted a sealed Indian set of documents to court on two occasions this week, the latest being on Wednesday. On request, the contents of the documents were sealed. The extradition hearing is scheduled for 1:30 a.m. local time or 2 a.m. HIST on Friday, June 25.
“United States of America v. Tahawwur Hussain Rana (GUARD in Person,” a Deputy Courtroom Clerk of the United States District courtthe Central District of California said in the court schedule for Thursday.
“Procedure: extradition hearing,” he said.
The United States government, in multiple submissions to the court, has made a statement in support of the “Surrebutal of the United States in support of its extradition certification request.”
Rana, 59, is wanted in India for her involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack.
Rana, a childhood friend of the first convict David Coleman Headley, was arrested again on June 10, 2020 in Los Angeles on an extradition request from India for his involvement in the Mumbai terrorist attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed. He was declared a fugitive by India.
Headley, 60, has been named an approver in the case and is currently serving a 35-year sentence in the United States for his role in the attack. Rana opposed his extradition to India, arguing that he has already been convicted by a US court in Chicago.
The United States government claims that the premise of Rana’s argument is incorrect because Indian substantive charges are not considered lesser offenses included in their conspiracy charges.
In accordance with the extradition treaty between India and the United States, the Indian government has requested the formal extradition of Rana, and the United States has initiated this extradition procedure. The US government has argued that Rana meets all the criteria for certifying her extradition to India.
These are the following: the tribunal has both personal and material jurisdiction, there is an extradition treaty between the United States and India which is in full force and effect, and the crimes for which
Rana’s extradition is requested are covered by the terms of the treaty.
In his previous oral argument on February 4, Rana’s lawyer argued that Rana’s extradition was prohibited under Article 6 of the US-India Extradition Treaty because he had already acquitted of the offenses for which his extradition is requested, and under Article 9 of the Treaty because the government has not established probable grounds to believe that Rana committed the alleged offenses.
The extradition hearing, at the request of the Indian government, would be held in the court of Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Chooljian in Los Angeles.
Court records suggest that the US government has submitted a sealed Indian set of documents to court on two occasions this week, the latest being on Wednesday. On request, the contents of the documents were sealed. The extradition hearing is scheduled for 1:30 a.m. local time or 2 a.m. HIST on Friday, June 25.
“United States of America v. Tahawwur Hussain Rana (GUARD in Person,” a Deputy Courtroom Clerk of the United States District courtthe Central District of California said in the court schedule for Thursday.
“Procedure: extradition hearing,” he said.
The United States government, in multiple submissions to the court, has made a statement in support of the “Surrebutal of the United States in support of its extradition certification request.”
Rana, 59, is wanted in India for her involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack.
Rana, a childhood friend of the first convict David Coleman Headley, was arrested again on June 10, 2020 in Los Angeles on an extradition request from India for his involvement in the Mumbai terrorist attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed. He was declared a fugitive by India.
Headley, 60, has been named an approver in the case and is currently serving a 35-year sentence in the United States for his role in the attack. Rana opposed his extradition to India, arguing that he has already been convicted by a US court in Chicago.
The United States government claims that the premise of Rana’s argument is incorrect because Indian substantive charges are not considered lesser offenses included in their conspiracy charges.
In accordance with the extradition treaty between India and the United States, the Indian government has requested the formal extradition of Rana, and the United States has initiated this extradition procedure. The US government has argued that Rana meets all the criteria for certifying her extradition to India.
These are the following: the tribunal has both personal and material jurisdiction, there is an extradition treaty between the United States and India which is in full force and effect, and the crimes for which
Rana’s extradition is requested are covered by the terms of the treaty.
In his previous oral argument on February 4, Rana’s lawyer argued that Rana’s extradition was prohibited under Article 6 of the US-India Extradition Treaty because he had already acquitted of the offenses for which his extradition is requested, and under Article 9 of the Treaty because the government has not established probable grounds to believe that Rana committed the alleged offenses.