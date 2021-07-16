“Everything is connected”: extreme weather conditions in the era of climate change

Dr van Oldenborgh is one of the leading scientists Global weather attribution, a loose group that quickly analyzes specific extreme weather events for any impact on climate change. He said that the group, which just ended a quick scan of the heat wave that hit the Pacific Northwest at the end of June, wondered if they would study the German flooding.

One of the reasons for heavier downpours has to do with basic physics: warmer air holds more moisture, which increases the likelihood that a specific storm will produce more precipitation. The world has warmed by just over one degree Celsius (roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the 19th century, when societies began pumping huge amounts of heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere.

For every degree Celsius of warming, the air can contain 7% more humidity. As a result, said Hayley Fowler, professor of climate change impacts at the University of Newcastle in England, “These types of storms are going to increase in intensity.”

And while it’s still a matter of debate, some studies suggest that the rapid warming of the Arctic is affecting the jet stream, reducing the temperature difference between the northern and southern parts of the northern hemisphere. One of the effects in summer and fall, Dr Fowler said, is that the high-altitude air current that circles the globe weakens and slows down.

“This means the storms have to move more slowly,” Dr Fowler said. The storm that caused the recent flooding was virtually stationary, she noted. The combination of higher humidity and a blocked thunderstorm system can result in very heavy rains in any given area.