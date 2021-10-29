‘Everything is at stake’ as world gathers for climate talks

More than one world leader has argued that humanity’s future, if not survival, is at stake when international leaders meet in Scotland to try to accelerate efforts to tackle climate change. Temperatures, temperaments and hyperboles all rose before the United Nations summit.

And the risk of failure is great for all participants of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26.

Six years ago, nearly 200 countries agreed on individualized plans to fight global warming in the history Paris Climate Agreement 2015. Now, leaders will converge in Glasgow for two weeks from Sunday to take the next step dictated by this pact: do more and do it faster.

It is not easy. With the exception of a slight decrease due to the pandemic, carbon pollution resulting from the combustion of coal, oil and natural gas is increasing and not decreasing.

By 2030, the world will release up to 28 billion metric tons (31 billion US tons) of greenhouse gases in excess of the amount that would keep the planet at or below the more stringent limit set. in Paris, the United Nations calculated this week.

“Everything is at stake if the leaders do not take climate action,” said young Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate. “We cannot eat charcoal. We cannot drink petroleum and we cannot breathe so-called natural gas. “

His words were echoed by a man charged with leading one of the richest economic blocs in the world through the climate transition.

“We are fighting for the survival of humanity,” said European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans. “Climate change and the looming ecocide are the greatest threats facing humanity.”

Climate change is fueling the worst heatwaves, floods, droughts and tropical cyclones. Extreme weather conditions also cost the globe about $ 320 billion per year in economic losses, according to risk modeling company AIR Worldwide. And people die.

“The unhealthy choices that kill our planet are also killing our people,” said Dr Maria Neira, director of public health and the environment at the World Health Organization.

The story continues

Humanity and Earth will not quite fall off a cliff because of global warming, scientists say. But what happens in Glasgow will take the world away from the most catastrophic scenarios or send it down a dirt road with tight curves and dangers at every turn. This is a situation where degrees, even tenths of a degree, translate into additional risk.

“We are still on track for a climate catastrophe,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday, even after recent emission pledges from some countries.

For months, UN officials have touted three concrete goals for these negotiations to be successful:

– Countries must commit to reducing their carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2010.

– Rich countries should contribute $ 100 billion a year in aid to poor countries.

– Half of this amount must be earmarked for adaptation to the worst effects of climate change.

World leaders recently relaxed those goals a bit, and they say the goals may not be quite finished by mid-November, when negotiations come to an end. US Climate Envoy John Kerry told The Associated Press: “There will be a gap” on the emission targets.

Under the Paris Pact, countries must review their previous commitments to reduce carbon pollution every five years, then announce their intention to cut even more and do it faster. Delayed for a year by the pandemic, this year’s meeting is the first to include the necessary ramping up of ambitions.

The hope is that world leaders persuade themselves to do more, while ensuring that the poorest countries battling climate change get the financial support they need.

The main goal set in Paris was to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. The world has warmed by 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since then.

Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said this month that the 1.5 degree mark “is the threshold of our survival, of humanity, of our planet Earth.”

But every analysis of current climate change commitments shows that they are not enough to stop the warming at this point, but will instead lead to at least another degree or a degree and a half of warming (around 2 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit). ).

The five emission scenarios studied in a massive UN scientific assessment in August suggest that the world will cross this 1.5 degree Celsius threshold in the 2030s, although several researchers told the AP that it is still technically possible to stay within that limit or at least temporarily exceed it and come back down .

Small island nations and other poor and vulnerable communities said in 2015 that 2 degrees would eliminate them and insisted on the 1.5 degree threshold.

“Our way of life is at stake,” said Tina Stege, the Marshall Islands climate envoy. “Our ability to provide our children with a safe and secure future is at stake. Atoll countries like the Marshall Islands have no higher ground in which to retreat. “

In Glasgow, divisions between nations are large and trust is an issue, several UN officials and outside analysts say.

Rich countries like the United States and European countries have developed carbon-rejecting energy and caused most of the historical problems, but they are now asking poor countries to reduce or eliminate the use of fossil fuels. In return, they pledged $ 100 billion a year by 2020 to help developing countries switch to clean energy.

Until there, funding is far from sufficient of this amount.

“Failure to meet this commitment is a major source of the erosion of trust between developed and developing countries,” said Guterres.

The key to success may lie in the middle, with the major emerging economies.

Three days before the meeting began, China, the world’s largest carbon emitter, submitted a new national target that is only slightly stronger than previously proposed.

China is so important that if all other countries cut global emissions by 45% and China doesn’t, the global total will only drop by 30%, according to Claire Fyson, a senior analyst at Climate action monitoring, a group of scientists who monitor and analyze promises of emissions.

Ultimately, every country will be called upon to do more in Glasgow, said United Nations Environment Program Director Inger Andersen. But much of the effort, she said, goes to China and the United States

“We need these two powers to put everything else aside and show real climate leadership because that’s what it will take,” Andersen told the PA.

But realistically, she added, Glasgow leaders will take it all “in terms of real and meaningful commitments backed by action – actions that begin in 2022”.

___

Borenstein reported from Washington, Jordans from Berlin. Associated Press editor Ellen Knickmeyer contributed from Washington. Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at https://twitter.com/borenbears and Frank Jordans at https://twitter.com/wirereporter.

___

Learn more about AP’s climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/Climat

___

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Science Education at Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.