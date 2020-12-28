Every year, 1000 Pakistani girls forcibly converted to Islam

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) –

Neha loved the hymns that filled her church with music. But she lost the chance to sing them last year when, at the age of 14, she was forcibly converted from Christianity to Islam and married to a 45-year-old man with children twice her age. .

She tells her story in a voice so low that it sometimes fades away. She almost disappears while wrapping a blue scarf around her face and head. Neha’s husband is now in jail and faces rape charges for the underage marriage, but she goes into hiding, frightened after security guards confiscated a gun from her brother in court.

“He brought the gun to shoot me,” said Neha, whose last name The Associated Press does not use for her safety.

Neha is one of more than 1,000 religious minority girls who are forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan every year, largely to pave the way for minor and non-consensual marriages. Human rights activists say the practice has accelerated during lockdowns against the coronavirus, when girls are out of school and more visible, bride traffickers are more active on the internet, and families are more in debt.

The US State Department this month declared Pakistan “a country of particular concern” for violations of religious freedoms – a designation the Pakistani government rejects. The statement was based in part on an assessment by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom that underage girls from Hindu, Christian and Sikh minority communities had been “kidnapped for forced conversion to Islam … forcibly married and victimized. rape”.

While most of the converted girls are poor Hindus in southern Sindh province, two new cases involving Christians, including that of Neha, have plagued the country in recent months.

Girls are usually kidnapped by accomplice acquaintances and parents or men looking for wives. Sometimes they are caught by powerful landowners to pay off the unpaid debts of their farming parents, and the police often look the other way. Once converted, girls are quickly married off, often to older men or their captors, according to Pakistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission.

Forced conversions are growing uncontrollably on a remunerative network that involves Islamic clerics who celebrate marriages, magistrates who legalize unions and corrupt local police who help perpetrators by refusing to investigate or sabotaging investigations, say the officials. child protection activists.

One activist, Jibran Nasir, called the network a “mafia” which attacks non-Muslim girls because they are the most vulnerable and easiest targets “for older men suffering from pedophilia”.

The aim is to obtain virginal wives rather than to seek new converts to Islam. Minorities represent only 3.6% of Pakistan’s 220 million inhabitants and are often targets of discrimination. Those who report forced conversions, for example, may be targeted with blasphemy charges.

In the feudal region of Kashmore in southern Sindh province, 13-year-old Sonia Kumari was kidnapped and a day later police told her parents that she had converted from Hinduism to Islam. Her mother pleaded for her return in a widely viewed video on the internet: “For God’s sake, the Quran, whatever you believe, please send my daughter away, she was forcibly taken from our home.”

But a Hindu activist, who did not want to be identified for fear of repercussions from powerful landlords, said she had received a letter the family was forced to write. The letter claimed the 13-year-old had voluntarily converted and married a 36-year-old who was already married with two children.

The parents gave up.

Arzoo Raja was 13 when she disappeared from her home in central Karachi. The parents of the young Christian reported her disappearance and begged the police to find her. Two days later, police reported that she had converted to Islam and was married to their 40-year-old Muslim neighbor.

In Sindh province, the age of consent to marriage is 18 years. Arzoo’s marriage certificate said she was 19.

The cleric who performed Arzoo’s wedding, Qasi Ahmed Mufti Jaan Raheemi, was later involved in at least three other underage marriages. Despite a pending arrest warrant for performing Arzoo’s wedding, he continued his practice in his dilapidated office above a wholesale rice market in downtown Karachi.

When an Associated Press reporter arrived at his office, Raheemi fled down a side staircase, according to a colleague, Mullah Kaifat Ullah, one of half a dozen clerics who also celebrates weddings. in the complex. He said another cleric is already in jail for marrying children.

While Ullah said that he only married girls 18 and over, he maintained that “under Islamic law, the marriage of a girl at the age of 14 or 15 is good”.

Arzoo’s mother, Rita Raja, said police ignored family calls until one day she was filmed outside the court sobbing and pleading for her daughter to be fired. The video has gone viral, creating a social media storm in Pakistan and prompting authorities to intervene.

“For 10 days, parents languished between the police station and government authorities and different political parties,” said Nasir, the activist. “We didn’t give them time… until it went viral. That’s the real unfortunate thing here.

Authorities intervened and arrested Arzoo’s husband, but his mother said her daughter still refused to come home. Raja said she was afraid of her husband’s family.

The hymn-loving daughter, Neha, said she was cheated on marriage by a favorite aunt, who told Neha to accompany her to the hospital to see her sick son. Her aunt, Sandas Baloch, had converted to Islam years before and lived with her husband in the same apartment building as Neha’s family.

“All mum asked when we left was ‘when will you be back?’” Neha recalls.

Instead of going to the hospital, she was taken to her aunt’s in-laws’ home and told she would marry her aunt’s 45-year-old brother-in-law.

“I told him I couldn’t, I’m too young and I don’t want to. He’s old, ”Neha said. “She slapped me and locked me in a room.

Neha recounted being taken in front of two men, one who must have been her husband and the other who registered her marriage. They said she was 19. She said she was too scared to speak out because her aunt threatened to hurt her two-year-old brother if she refused to marry.

She only learned of her conversion when she was told to sign the marriage certificate with her new name – Fatima.

For a week, she was locked in a room. Her new husband came to see her on the first night. Tears stained her blue scarf as she remembered:

“I screamed and cried all night. I have images in my head that I can’t scratch, ”said Neha. “I hate it.”

Her oldest daughter brought her food every day and Neha asked for help to escape. Although the woman was afraid of her father, she gave in a week after the wedding, bringing the underage bride a burqa – the full-coverage garment worn by some Muslim women – and 500 rupees (about $ 3). Neha ran away.

But when she arrived home, Neha found that her family had turned on her.

“I came home and cried to my mom about my aunt, what she said and the threats. But she didn’t want me anymore, ”said Neha.

Her parents feared what her new husband might do to them, Neha said. Also, the marriage prospects for a girl from conservative Pakistan who has been raped or married before are slim, and human rights activists say they are often seen as a burden.

Neha’s family, including her aunt, all refused to speak to the AP. Her husband’s lawyer, Mohammad Saleem, insisted that she marry and convert voluntarily.

Neha has found protection at a Christian church in Karachi, living on the compound with the pastor’s family, who says the girl still wakes up screaming in the night. She hopes to return to school one day but is still distraught.

“At first my nightmares were every night, but now it’s just sometimes when I remember and inside I shake,” she says. “I used to want to be a lawyer, but now I don’t know what I’m going to do. Even my mom doesn’t want me anymore.