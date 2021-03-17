Every girl can’t be a scientist until we make big changes

Globally, women are grossly under-represented in scientific research and development. Credit: Bigstock

URBANA, Ill., March 17 (IPS) – Over a month ago, the world celebrated the International Day of Women and Girls and Science. But the celebrations ring empty as there has still been no significant progress in the representation of women in research science. Now, less than 30 percent, scientific researchers around the world are women, a percentage that has remained the same for almost a decade.

Despite this delay in progress, in a consistent and predictable manner, The United Nations, at professional companies, at The universities, there is often the shared message that “Every girl can be a scientist”. As a woman scientist, who is very lucky to be in science, because without luck, and I mean the luck of nature, I would never be a scientist, I know that claim is not true at the moment.

The truth is, the way our society and our systems are set up, few girls, especially girls like me, from rural communities, can ever be scientists. How can we expect them to be scientists without the resources and facilities to enable them to experience the magic of science? How can we expect them to get into science when they don’t have model societal scientists like them?

And even if they are lucky like me, how can we expect them to be successful, if many find themselves in institutions that still struggle with low representation of women in science? How? ‘Or’ What?

These are the questions I struggle with whenever I hear overly optimistic and unrealistic statements that are not backed up by policies to back them. Moreover, it is also clear that the ongoing pandemic has amplified these challenges.

I am also optimistic and hope to see – I want to see – equal representation of women in science. To get there, however, we need to envision and implement big changes.

First of all, it is necessary to have the resources and all the necessary infrastructure to introduce girls from all communities, including marginalized communities, to science. It means investing in the creation of research and community laboratories science centers and science museums.

These the spaces present great spaces for young and curious students, including girls, to interact with science. In the United States there are several science centers that are doing a great job. Of Maryland Science Center at Orlando Science Center at Chicago Science + Industry Museum.

Alternatively, academic institutions, research centers, and other professional societies can work with organizations present in marginalized communities to provide the platforms for girls and women in marginalized communities to access science at an early age. early.

The American Association for Advancement of Sciences, for example, has the Scientific links in the community initiative who works with and trains community partners in an effort to ensure younger students have hands-on, inquiry-based STEM activities. Museum spaces. These programs should continue.

From first-hand experiences, I know what access to the right infrastructure can have. I still remember my first day in a modern laboratory at Kenyatta University and how it mesmerized and aroused curiosity in me. Now imagine, if we spark curiosity in a lot more girls and at a younger age, then the statistics will change.

Second, once exposed to science at a younger age, girls and women need concerted mentorship, funding and encouragement. The truth is science, like any other career has its good days and its bad days. Mentorship programs that continue to support women in the early years, where they are likely to move on to other non-science disciplines, are needed.

Mentors have played a vital role in my journey as a scientist by holding my hand, supporting me and encouraging me every step of the way. We cannot afford to lose women in the pipeline.

Third, as they continue to move up the pipeline and into the early years of college, it is once again important that they are supported. Fully paid internships and mentoring programs at these stages are essential. At the same time, funding and scholarships are also essential, so that they spend most of their time at university pursuing science studies without having to work multiple jobs.

Reflection on my scientific background, funding through scholarships and research by universities and many organizations, including the American Association of University Women and the Schlumberger Faculty for the Future played a very important role. Without them, I wouldn’t have offered to stay and pursue a scientific career.

At the undergraduate level, there must also be a clear job pipeline. Career desks and undergraduate studies should provide as many opportunities as possible for these future scientists to be exposed and discover multiple paths to take. At the graduate level, support, mentorship and access to opportunities are also essential.

This is extremely crucial because at this point many are making the decision to stay in science or eventually make the transition to other careers. Additional resources such as grant writing courses could also be of great help.

Once they have made their entry into scientific careers, whether in universities, research institutes or in private and tech companies, it is also important to be supported. Evidence suggests that women researchers still face so many challenges –Sexism, workplaces that are not sufficiently diverse, to rigid working hours to allow researchers to reconcile their professional and family responsibilities.

Therefore, universities and workplaces should put in place policies to correct these problems. It is important to note that when policies are instituted, there must be well articulated measures of how they will monitor success and assess whether the policies are working.

Let’s create the right policies and the right support systems to make sure that many more girls and women get on and stay in science – then we can really celebrate.

Dr. Esther Ngumbi is an assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and a senior food safety researcher at the Aspen Institute, New Voices.