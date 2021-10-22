Evergrande withdraws from default with bond payment

The real estate giant now has at least another week to deal with its debt crisis.

China Evergrande Group pulled back from the brink of default by paying off a bond coupon before Saturday’s deadline, giving the real estate giant at least an extra week to deal with a debt crisis that rocked consumer confidence. investors in the world’s second-largest economy.

The $ 83.5 million payment to international bondholders surprised some Chinese observers who expected Evergrande to prioritize local creditors, suppliers and disgruntled homebuyers – many of whom are waiting for the company honors its overdue obligations.

While the news helped fuel the biggest weekly rally in Chinese junk bonds since 2012, Evergrande’s creditors are still bracing for a possible debt restructuring that could be among the biggest on record in China. The company’s 8.25% bond due March 2022 is valued at just 26 cents to the dollar, even after Friday’s rally, a sign that investors are expecting some big haircuts.

The Evergrande coupon payment, which came at the end of a 30-day grace period, marked the latest turning point in a saga that rocked China’s $ 860 billion offshore credit market and threw a veil on a real estate sector which represents about a quarter of economic return. In recent days, senior Chinese politicians have tried to reassure investors that Evergrande’s risks are contained, even though they signal reluctance to bail out the company.

“The payment looks like an attempt to throw the box down the road,” said Wu Qiong, executive director of BOC International Holdings. “Nonetheless, this is positive and saves Evergrande time to sell assets, thus strengthening the baseline scenario of orderly restructuring.”

With more than $ 300 billion in liabilities, billionaire developer Hui Ka Yan has become one of the biggest victims of efforts in years by Chinese President Xi Jinping to wrest excess from the country’s real estate sector, charged with debts. The question hanging over global markets is whether Xi can tackle the problem – and lead a broad campaign to bring “common prosperity” to China – without derailing the fragile economic recovery from the pandemic.

Payment for the Evergrande coupon was initially due on September 23. The company wired the funds Thursday and investors will receive the money by Saturday, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified because the transaction is private.

The 30-day grace period for the next Evergrande dollar coupon payment ends on October 29. The company is due to pay interest on more four-dollar bills this year and has a heavy wall of debt maturing in 2022, with some $ 7.4 billion to come ashore. and offshore bonds.

A spokesperson for Evergrande, Asia’s largest issuer of junk rated debt, declined to comment.

Some investors, including credit specialist Marathon Asset Management, are betting that Evergrande’s debt still offers value despite the developer’s problems. Marathon CEO Bruce Richards told Bloomberg Television last month his company bought Evergrande bonds and planned to increase its holdings.

Others are less optimistic. The company recently dropped talks to sell a stake in its property management arm and said it had made no further progress in selling assets. Evergrande’s real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home buying season, further reducing its ability to generate funds.

Wealthy Hui supporters are also starting to lose confidence. Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd., controlled by the family of real estate mogul and poker friend Joseph Lau, has sold Evergrande shares and has said it could discharge its entire stake.

“Evergrande is a candle lit on both sides, it has to face declining income and at the same time find money for impending repayments,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners. “Anything less than a restructuring or a white knight will do.”