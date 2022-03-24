Even Trees Are Political Now

“When it goes to Europe, people switch off a bit,” Mr. McBride said. This year, Britain entered a hawthorn tree that was crowned British tree of the year in December, but Mr. McBride said he voted for the Polish tree and the Spanish tree.

Updated March 24, 2022, 9:20 am ET

Mr. McBride objected to Russia’s elimination from the competition, because he said what drew him to trees were their connections to shared histories. “I’d rather keep politics out of nature projects and trees especially,” he said. “Trees are apolitical.”

Mr. Jary, who is based in Brussels, said the decision to join other cultural and sports groups in boycotting Russia was painful.

“I can imagine a lot of normal Russian people without any political interest voted for their lovely tree, and they were very disappointed,” he said, but added that the organizers felt it was necessary to protest President Vladimir V. Putin‘s invasion of Ukraine. While grass-roots efforts are largely symbolic and do not carry the weight of sanctions and other restrictions on Russian financial institutions, they still leave Russians isolated from the rest of the world.

In a letter to the competition’s organizers, Sergey Palchikov, Russia’s tree competition liaison, said that Russia was withdrawing indefinitely and would focus its national competition.

“With unconcealed surprise and grief, we learned that the Russian tree, the famous Turgenev Oak, planted by the hands of the great Russian writer Ivan Turgenev and killed by a hurricane at the end of last year, was practically killed with your help for the second time,” Mr. Palchikov wrote, pointing out that Russia’s trees were among the winning trees in previous years.

(Those results had themselves been the subject of some controversy. Last year, the competition’s organizers announced they had identified “attempts to distort the fair competition and deceitfully influence the results” in favor of one of the entries — Russia’s, Mr. Jary said. Mr. Palchikov said he did not know who was responsible for the fraudulent votes.)