Even the Pope prayed to Venezuela’s beloved “doctor of the poor”

ISNOTÚ, Venezuela – Worshipers began to arrive before dawn, figures emerging from thick fog, rocked by birdsong and church bells.

They had traveled winding mountain roads, obstructed by mudslide debris and checkpoints guarded by soldiers, to pay homage to the statue of a doctor with outstretched hand. Many had traveled on foot due to widespread gasoline shortages.

Deivis Vásquez arrived, introduced his only son to the doctor’s statue and cried, overwhelmed with emotion that his boy was well enough to show his gratitude in person.

Months earlier, Mr Vásquez had come to this very place, in the heart of the Andean foothills, when his 14-year-old son, Deivi Rafael, was in a coma on life support in the pediatric intensive care unit of a government. hospital.