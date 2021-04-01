‘Even dissent is controlled’: how the world of Hong Kong has changed

Hong Kong – During mass rallies and many voter turnout, many people in Hong Kong have gone to great lengths to build a democratic system within the one-party state of China.

Since 1989, when Chinese soldiers Silences Tiananmen Square Protests by Opening Fire of those gathered there, many Hong Kongers have asked for more autonomy from the Chinese government. The way to guarantee this, they said, was universal suffrage and free and open elections – a Hong Kong ruled by the people of Hong Kong.

Those dreams appeared to be dead on Tuesday.

Almost 24 years after China agreed to allow certain rights and autonomy in the former British colony, the national government will fully lead the governance of the city with a a series of changes in the electoral system of the territory. The revisions, which will certainly be approved by the local legislature, are intended for the mini constitution of the city without any contribution from its inhabitants.

An electoral committee made up of representatives of the central state and influential business blocs loyal to Beijing will select the candidates for the post of head of government and lawmakers in the city.

The fact that the police will screen candidates to ensure that their political beliefs do not conflict with the Radical National Security Law that China imposed in June last year, which has been used to imprison some of the harshest critics.

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has backed the changes and says they will not prevent those who disagree with the government from running for office [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]

Lee Cheuk-yan, a labor leader and former lawmaker who witnessed the crackdown in 1989, is among many longtime activists to whom several criminal trials for protesting against the government.

The new Chinese laws are a “security measure in the eyes of the Communist Party, which is trying to get rid of dissent,” he said in his union office. “Everything is tightly controlled. Even dissent is controlled.

Critics say the revisions will virtually silence minority views and eliminate Beijing and Communist Party controls over power in the once free-wheeling city, shifting Hong Kong from a territory with partially free elections to a territory. where the central government effectively closed. any political debate.

‘A ticket to prison’

Western governments have condemned the imposed revisions.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the changes were a “flagrant violation of the Joint Declaration,” the 1984 agreement between Britain and China which stipulated that Hong Kong’s rights would be guaranteed until ‘in 2047. The changes, he said, undermine Hong Kong’s freedoms. and break Beijing’s international obligations. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the measures reduced democratic representation and stifled political debate.

Within a year, Hong Kong has lost two pillars of any liberal democracy, said Ma Ngok, professor of government at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. The security law ended free speech and led to the imprisonment of the most popular civic leaders and will now become a tool to eliminate candidates who will oppose the government.

“Who is going to run?” Ma asked. “You’re putting yourself in danger. It becomes a ticket to the prison.

With the delayed Legislative Council elections now scheduled for December, Ma says these measures are likely to result in low voter turnout instead of high levels of turnout as has been the case in the past.

On Tuesday, the city’s leader, Beijing loyalist Carrie Lam, insisted that even with the changes, there would be no big obstacles to prevent the opposition from running for office.

Former Legislative President Jasper Tsang, a retired pro-government politician, told Al Jazeera it was understandable that Beijing wanted loyalists and not opponents sitting in the legislature and the head of the executive. from Hong Kong.

Governance has become impossible with the frequent use of systematic obstruction by pro-democracy lawmakers to block laws, he said. The candidates who ran for the primary last summer have pledged to cripple the government if it does not comply with their demands. The security law, he stressed, prohibits any interference in the daily work of lawmakers.

Given the dominant role of the Chinese Communist Party, Beijing had no choice, Tsang said. Beijing said “the electoral system in Hong Kong cannot guarantee the election of patriots,” he said. An election that could promote an openly anti-central government, an anti-China platform was “not acceptable.”

“The Chinese Communist Party is…. omnipresent, omnipotent. It’s not just a political party, ”Tsang said. “The leading role of the Chinese Communist Party cannot be compromised.”

Half of the seats in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council were elected directly before China’s changes. With the new measures, this proportion will decrease even further – to less than a quarter [File: Anthony Wallace/AFP]

The new election laws ensure that an electoral committee made up of loyal Beijingers will control the largest share of legislative council seats – 40 – while loyalist business groups will get 30. The share of directly elected seats, where candidates pro-democracy generally fare well will drop from 35 to 20. Potential candidates will be screened by the national security service police force and no one will have the right to appeal a rejection.

Given these restrictions, the election and future sitting legislatures will not allow any meaningful opposition or criticism, pro-democracy politicians say.

“It is really difficult for us to stand for election, the way the Legislative Council is set up,” said district councilor Lo Kin-hei, chairman of the opposition Democratic Party. “People still have the freedom to denigrate the government… The function of the Council will be limited to an extremely low level. They couldn’t really monitor the government. They couldn’t really serve as a balance of power. “

Tuesday’s change comes two years after a few thousand people began campaigning against an extradition bill that would have sent criminal suspects from Hong Kong to mainland China for trial.

This controversial bill sparked mass marches, one of which drew around two million people.

Government silence on the issue and violent police tactics sparked furious battles as riot squads fired tear gas and pouffe bullets. Thousands of young people fought back and some threw home-made gasoline bombs.

Hundreds of thousands of people marched peacefully in 2019 to demonstrate their opposition to an extradition bill with the mainland. The protests have gradually evolved into calls for more democracy and to give more voice to the people of Hong Kong in the management of their territory. [File: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images]

Amid the ongoing protests, voters in Hong Kong stormed polling stations in November 2019 and voted overwhelmingly for pro-democracy candidates in local council elections.

China responded on June 30 with the security law in the broad sense which punishes crimes such as secession or collusion with foreign entities with life sentences and gives the Hong Kong police vast new uncontrolled powers. And for the first time, it allowed the intelligence services of the continent to operate in the territory.

Years of struggle

Around 100 people were arrested under the law in mid-March, police said. At least 53 have been charged, according to calculations based on local media reports. Police declined to provide updated or precise figures to Al Jazeera.

Those officially charged include media mogul Jimmy Lai and the organizers of the 2020 primaries of the pro-democracy camp.

Since Xi Jinping formally assumed the presidency of China in 2013, he has led a campaign to strengthen the nation by demanding absolute loyalty, critics say. His government citizen election stifled in Wukan in southern China.

And this has also happened elsewhere in China. The unrest and a series of attacks in the country’s far west, Xinjiang, sparked a concerted effort to cut off and control its predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority through a network of detention camps who have imprisoned around a million people, according to the United Nations. Beijing said that what it calls vocational training centers are necessary to deal with what he calls “extremism”.

But for Beijing, Hong Kong continued to be an intractable problem.

China imposed the National Security Law on June 30 last year, bypassing the Hong Kong legislature. The move sparked further protests and more than 100 people have since been arrested under the law. Banner reads: ‘The Chinese Communist Party is shameless, breaks its promises’ [File: Tyrone Siu/Reuters]

As subjects of the British Crown Colony for over a century, Hong Kong people were denied the right to govern themselves and had no say in shaping their constitution.

But after the people of Hong Kong reacted with fury to the security apparatus response to the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square, Beijing agreed to accept a host of freedoms and the tantalizing promise of Article 45 of the Basic Law, The mini constitution of Hong Kong, that the “ultimate goal” was that the head of the city be chosen by “universal suffrage”.

The conditions have since been disputed.

The demands to vote and the right to elect the head of the city have periodically erupted into mass campaigns.

Tens of thousands of residents joined a 79-day sit-in in 2014 it did not give the people of Hong Kong the freedom to choose and elect members of the Legislative Council. Many attendees said they were prompted to act by Beijing’s sudden decree in a white paper released in June that said Hong Kong had no autonomy.

A brief youth campaign calling for Chinese independence in 2016 drew repeated threats from officials in Beijing that Hong Kong should not cross a “red line.” The 2019 protests were born out of this growing rage.

Throughout its brief history under Communist China, the people of Hong Kong have been subjected to demands for obedience, obedience and respect.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 after 156 years as a British colony. China pledged to guarantee land freedoms for at least 50 years [File: Reuters]

Martin Lee, who helped draft the territory’s mini-constitution, vowed to keep Beijing to its promises when it took power in 1997. Now 80, he was convicted on Wednesday of illegal assembly. [File: Reuters]

In 2013, a Chinese official, Qiao Xiaoyang, warned that future Hong Kong leaders must “love China and Hong Kong” and not oppose the central government.

Today, China seems to be getting what it has long wanted: a flexible and obedient Hong Kong.

“For future elections, it’s not like a fair and real election,” said Debby Chan, district councilor. “It’s a show they put on to show others that Hong Kong is still a city where we still have elections.”