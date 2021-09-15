Even as IUCN Congress ends, conservation debate intensifies

Demonstration against the 30X30 conservation plan at the IUCN World Conservation Congress, Marseille, France. Credit: Survival International

MARSEILLE, France, Sep 15 (IPS) – One of the most debated issues at the recent IUCN Congress in Marseille was the designation of 30 percent of the planet’s land and water surface as protected areas here 2030.

This so-called “30X30” debate should intensify at the United Nations conference on biodiversity in China next April. Indigenous peoples’ groups say conservation must recognize their rights to land, territories, coastal seas and natural resources. Some activists argue that the “fortress conservation” was nothing but colonialism in another guise.

The world’s failure to meet one of the global goals of protecting, conserving and restoring nature by 2020 has been sobering. In Kunming, China, 190 governments will meet in April 2022 after a virtual format in October this year, to finalize the United Nations Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

Securing legal ownership of land for indigenous peoples is the key to successful conservation. A woman from an indigenous community in eastern India happily hands out her land title.Credit: Manipadma Jena / IPS

The draft framework published in July aims to establish a “living world in harmony with nature” by 2050 by protecting at least 30% of the planet and placing at least 20% in restoration by 2030.

The Marseille Manifesto, the final declaration of the World Conservation Congress in Marseille from September 4-10, 2021, gives greater visibility to indigenous peoples by “engaging in an ambitious, interconnected and effective, site-based conservation network that represents all areas of importance for biodiversity and ecosystem services are essential. Such a network must recognize the roles and custody of indigenous peoples and local communities.

“Congress urges governments to define ambitious protected areas and other targets for area-based conservation measures calling for at least 30% of the planet to be protected by 2030. Targets should be based on the latest scientific advances. and include rights, including free prior information. Consent – as set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. IUCN must strengthen the work of indigenous peoples and local communities, ”the manifesto further urges.

IUCN currently has 1,500 members and includes 91 States, 212 government agencies, 1,213 NGOs, 23 indigenous peoples’ organizations and 52 affiliate members.

Indigenous Peoples (IPs) demand above all “the secure recognition and respect for collective indigenous rights and governance of lands, territories, waters, coastal seas and natural resources”.

A strong demand for this has come from members of IUCN’s indigenous peoples ‘organizations spanning six continents who have come together, developed the’global indigenous agenda‘and presented at their own summit – the first ever event of its kind at an IUCN World Conservation Congress.

They aimed to unite the voices of indigenous peoples around the world to raise awareness that “strengthened measures” are needed to protect the rights of indigenous peoples and their roles as stewards of nature.

Other activists take a harsher stance.

“The 30×30 plan is nothing but a massive land grab”, Sophie Grig, senior research and advocacy officer International Survival told IPS by phone from the association’s London headquarters.

“It’s nothing more than a sound sample, green lies. History has shown that promises are made, but gradually the lives of the forest dwellers are made impossible until they are finally kicked out of their centuries-old generational homes. What are they expelled for? For animals and tourists. We see no real signs that this will change.

International Survival and other militant entities organized the “Our Earth Our Nature”One day before the start of the IUCN Congress. They called for the “decolonization” of conservation.

“The conservation of fortresses violates human rights and does not protect nature. The devastating impacts of fortress conservation on indigenous peoples, local communities, peasants, rural women and rural youth have generated limited gains for nature, ”said David R Boyd, United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment, in a guidance note in August. just before the IUCN Congress.

Ending the current biodiversity crisis will require a “transformative approach” to what conservation entails, who qualifies as environmentalist and how conservation efforts are designed and implemented, ”Boyd added.

Studies have shown that indigenous peoples, who represent only 5% of the world’s population, contribute significantly to its environmental diversity as more than 80% of the world’s remaining biodiversity is found on their lands.

The debate on the issue was becoming global. In a online forum Coinciding but apart from the IUCN Indigenous Peoples Summit, indigenous women, many of them from Southeast Asia, have stressed that it is not enough for outsiders to simply observe indigenous practices and then attempt to reapply them in other contexts.

Indigenous voices need to be “at the center of the conversation, not on the fringes”.

Traditional ecological knowledge is not just a theoretical concept. It is an ‘indigenous science’, applied knowledge amassed by indigenous peoples for thousands of years and most effective in addressing the challenges of climate change and biodiversity, as it is based on the acceptance that “All living organisms are interdependent,” they said.

The Indigenous Peoples’ Agenda in Marseille also calls on the global community – from states to the private sector, the conservation NGO community, conservation finance and academia – to engage in specific joint efforts with them, such as “co-design initiatives and collaborate on investment opportunities.”

“Our global goals of protecting the land and conserving biodiversity cannot succeed without the leadership, support and partnership of indigenous peoples,” said Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General at the start of the Congress.

“So the investment in this doubling of conservation areas, or at least some of the money, will it go directly to indigenous peoples? »», Asked the demonstrators during the «Decolonizing conservation» congress.

“Not likely,” said Grig of Survival, “fortress conservation is the racist, colonial model of conservation promoted by governments, businesses and large conservation NGOs.”

“The 30X30 plan seems like a simple and painless process, but it is not for indigenous communities. It’s just a plan that allows you in the north of the world to continue to burn fossil fuels and use them unsustainably, ”Grig added.

The natives were clear in their demands. Their agenda and plan of action demand: “As indigenous peoples around the world, we call for an equitable environment for the recognition of indigenous peoples to thrive as leaders, innovators and key contributors to the conservation of nature. “

It remains to be seen to what extent the words and promises of international policy and funding bodies translate into action on this controversial and critical issue in 2022.

