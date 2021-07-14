Evacuations of Afghans who assisted US troops to begin this month

More than 18,000 Afghans who worked as interpreters, drivers, engineers, security guards, fixers and embassy clerks for the United States during the war were trapped in bureaucratic limbo after applying for special immigrant visas, available to people at risk because of their work. for the US government. The applicants have 53,000 family members, US officials said.

Last month when he announced his plan to help the Afghans who had aided US forcesMr Biden insisted his administration would not let them fend for themselves.

“Those who helped us will not be left behind,” he said at the time.

The question now is where they will go once evacuated. Pentagon press secretary John F. Kirby told reporters on Wednesday officials could potentially harbor some of the Afghan visa applicants at bases inside the United States on a “short-term” basis while its requests are being processed. This would most likely be done through humanitarian parole, a government program that allows people to apply to enter the United States on urgent humanitarian grounds.

“I would say the reason we care about the information we release is that just as we have been careful about the information about the US withdrawal,” Mr Kirby said, “we don’t want to see someone get hurt. .

The vast majority of applicants and their families would go through the relocation process and be transferred to a US base in another country. Options include Qatar, Kuwait, and bases across Europe, as well as US territories, including Guam.

The mission fulfills Mr. Biden’s pledge not to repeat the abandonment of the American allies during the withdrawal from Vietnam, and comes as the Taliban Gaining Ground Across Afghanistan, seizing swathes of territory, displacing tens of thousands of people and injuring or killing hundreds of civilians.

But among former Afghan performers, the news was met with skepticism.

“They have promised a lot, and so far they have given nothing,” said Omid Mahmoodi, a former interpreter. “I still don’t believe it. There are thousands who will be left behind.