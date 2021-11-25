European States Extend Boosters, Tighten Restrictions Amid COVID Outbreak

European countries have extended COVID-19 booster vaccinations, launched plans to immunize young children and tightened some restrictions as the continent battles an increase in coronavirus cases and concerns about its economic fallout grow.

Slovakia entered a two-week lockdown, the Czech government declared a 30-day state of emergency involving the early closure of bars and clubs and a ban on Christmas markets, while Germany broke through on Thursday the threshold of 100,000 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Europe is at the heart of the latest wave of COVID-19, reporting one million new infections roughly every two days and now accounting for almost two-thirds of new infections globally.

The European Commission on Thursday proposed that EU residents will need to undergo booster shots if they want to travel to another bloc country next summer without needing tests or quarantines.

In France, authorities have announced that booster shots will be made available to all people over the age of 18, rather than just those over 65 and those with underlying health problems.

Many countries are rolling out or increasing the use of booster shots, although the World Health Organization wants the world’s most vulnerable people to be fully immunized first.

In Africa, where only 6.6% of the population of 1.2 billion is fully immunized, many countries are struggling with logistics to speed up their immunization campaigns as vaccine deliveries finally resume, said Thursday the head of the African disease control body.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Wednesday recommended booster shots for all adults, prioritizing those over 40.

The number of new daily cases in Germany on Thursday hit a record 75,961 and its total death toll has reached 100,119 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Robert Koch Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Dominic Kane of Al Jazeera, reporting from Berlin, said German authorities were grappling with the increase in the number of cases and some hospitals had been forced to send patients to other European countries.

“In Germany… a lot of hospitals are filling up with people who haven’t been vaccinated and have caught the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which as we know is much more contagious,” Kane said.

“And with the hospitals filling up, they can’t find enough places, so they are asking European allies to take in some of their patients,” he added.

Blows for young people

There is increasing pressure in some countries to immunize young children.

The EU’s medicines watchdog on Thursday approved the use of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 at a lower dose, after clearing it for children as young as 12 years in May. The European Commission will make a final decision, which is expected on Friday.

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic were preparing to vaccinate young children after approval from the European Medicines Agency, although deliveries of the lowest doses were not expected until December 20.

In France, where the number of infections is doubling every 11 days, Health Minister Olivier Veran said he would ask health regulators to consider whether 5 to 11 year olds should be able to get vaccinated.

Almost half a million lives across Europe have been saved thanks to vaccination, among people aged 60 and over since the vaccine rolled out, the World Organization’s regional office said on Thursday. health in a study with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Stricter borders

Many European countries are tightening restrictions.

The state of emergency announced by the Czech Republic allows the government to order restrictions on public life. Authorities there ordered bars and clubs to close at 10 p.m. (9 p.m. GMT), banned Christmas markets and limited participation in cultural and sporting events to 1,000 people.

Slovakia’s two-week lockdown from Thursday followed neighboring Austria, which began a lockdown on Monday. Slovakia, with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the EU, reported a critical situation in hospitals and new infections that topped global rankings.

Authorities have ordered all stores and services, except essentials, to close and have banned people from traveling outside their neighborhoods unless they go to work, school or a doctor. Gatherings of more than six people have been banned.

French authorities have said rules on wearing face masks will be tightened and checks on health cards used for entry into public places will be tightened. But officials said there was no need to follow European countries who reimposed the lockdowns.

In Germany, Greens co-leader Annalena Baerbock said the new government, made up of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP), has set 10 days to decide whether further restrictions are required.

Much of Germany has already introduced rules to restrict access to indoor activities to people who have been vaccinated or who have recovered.

In the Netherlands, the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients has reached levels not seen since early May, and experts have warned hospitals will reach full capacity in just over a week if the virus is not contents.

The Dutch government has said it will take strong action to fight infections. National broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday that the government’s main epidemic management team had advised that restaurants, bars and non-essential shops be closed before 5 p.m. as part of a new package of lockdown measures.