European powers warn Iran nuclear talks “reach end of road”

European diplomats in talks to save the historic Iran nuclear deal said on Friday that “technical progress” had been made, but warned it “was quickly reaching the end of the road”.

“There has been technical progress in the last 24 hours, but that only brings us closer to the state of talks in June,” Britain, France and Germany said in a statement after the end of the last talks in Vienna.

“We are quickly reaching the end of the road to this negotiation,” they added, describing as “disappointing” the last pause requested by Tehran.

Talks – aimed at bringing the United States back into the deal, which it left in 2018, and Iran to roll back its enhanced nuclear activities – began in April this year, but then stalled for several months when the Islamic Republic elected a new hard-line government.

Talks finally resumed at the end of November.

“We have made good progress this week,” Tehran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri said on Twitter on Friday ahead of the meeting to take stock and adjourn the talks, adding that they would continue “after a break of a few days.” .

EU and US diplomats had been more cautious in their comments with British, French and German diplomats – all parties to the deal – saying on Monday that “precious time” was wasted “dealing with new positions Iranian conflict “with the agreement.

Washington – which under then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Iran – is indirectly participating in the talks.

The talks also include China and Russia, both parties to the deal, which aimed to offer Iran sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

Following the US withdrawal, Iran has taken successive steps to increase its nuclear activities.

– Camera memory unit missing –

Earlier this year, Tehran also began restricting certain inspection activities by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The story continues

Tehran and the Vienna-based IAEA announced on Wednesday that they had reached an agreement to replace the cameras at the TESA nuclear complex in Karaj, west of Tehran, after they were damaged during a June attack that Iran blames on Israel.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday he had “doubts” about a missing camera memory unit at the complex, adding that no agreement had been reached with Iran on the matter. .

When asked if he thought it could have gone away in the June attack, Grossi replied: “We have doubts about this”.

“That’s why we ask them ‘Where is he? “I hope they will find an answer because it is very strange that she is going away,” Grossi said.

Grossi admitted there was “concern” about the loss of surveillance data in Karaj, but added: “We have ways of trying to reconcile the facts on the ground with what Iran is going to do. tell us”.

“Remember, this is a facility that we are very familiar with, we know the type of equipment that is there,” he said.

IAEA experts would use “analysis, projections, modeling” to try to “piece together the puzzle,” he added.

bur-jza / pvh