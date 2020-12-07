European powers chide Iran after enrichment announcement

Since May of last year, Iran has taken measures that violate its uranium enrichment limit set in the JCPOA agreement.

France, Britain and Germany said Monday they were “deeply concerned” by Iran’s announcement of its intention to install new advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges and parliamentary law which could expand its nuclear program.

“If Iran is serious about preserving a diplomatic space, it must not implement these measures,” the three powers said in a joint statement.

The three governments, dubbed the E3, said the plans ran counter to a 2015 agreement between Tehran and world powers that sought to restrict Iran’s nuclear program by banning sophisticated centrifuges.

The deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is the best and currently the only way to monitor and limit Iran’s nuclear program, the three countries said.

The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reported last month that Iran had installed and started operating advanced centrifuges in an underground section of Natanz.

“Iran’s recent announcement to the IAEA that it intends to install three more cascades of advanced centrifuges at the Natanz fuel enrichment plant is contrary to JCPoA and deeply worrying,” he said. declared E3.

Under the terms of the 2015 Iranian deal, it is only intended to enrich uranium with a less sophisticated variety of centrifuges.

However, since May last year, Iran has taken steps to violate this limit and several others set in the deal in retaliation for US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and the subsequent reimposition of sanctions.