European populists who turned to Trump look away

BRUSSELS – For European populists, the electoral defeat of President Trump, who was a symbol of success and a staunch supporter, was pretty bad. But his refusal to accept defeat and the violence that followed appears to have hurt the prospects of like-minded leaders across the continent.

“What happened on Capitol Hill after Donald Trump’s defeat bodes ill for populists,” said Dominique Moïsi, senior analyst at the Paris-based Institut Montaigne. “That says two things: if you elect them they don’t leave power easily, and if you elect them look at what they can do to call for popular anger.”

The long day of riots, violence and death as Mr. Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol has presented a clear warning to countries such as France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Poland underestimate the strength of populist anger and the prevalence of conspiracy theories targeting democratic governments.

Heather Grabbe, director of the Open Society European Policy Institute in Brussels, said the unrest showed how the populist playbook was based on ‘us versus them and led to violence’.