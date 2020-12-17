European Parliament resolution calls for sanctions against Chinese officials in Xinjiang

The European Parliament will urge European Union leaders to use new sanctioning powers to punish Xinjiang officials, but will stop making any allegations of “genocide”, according to a draft resolution seen by the government. China Morning Post.

Preparation for the motion comes shortly after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell dodged whether he was considering introducing sanctions against those who allegedly cracked down on Uighur Muslim communities in northwest China.

Borrell said last week that none of the 27 EU member states had yet presented a sanctions plan on the Uighur issue – not to mention that he was also empowered by the new EU sanctions rules. to introduce such punitive measures itself.

Josep Borrell, the European Commission’s foreign policy chief, presented a sanctions program last week but avoided saying whether it would be applied in Xinjiang. Photo: EPA-EFE alt = Josep Borrell, the European Commission’s foreign policy chief, presented a sanctions program last week but avoided saying whether it would be applied in Xinjiang. Photo: EPA-EFE

Attention to China’s treatment of Uighurs and other ethnic Muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region has increased over the past three years, with human rights activists saying their detention in re-education camps and allegations of forced labor make the situation a global calamity.

During his campaign in August, Joe Biden, now President-elect of the United States, said through a spokesperson that “the indescribable oppression suffered by Uighurs and other ethnic minorities at the hands of the Chinese authoritarian government is genocide ”.

While avoiding such language, the European Parliament’s draft resolution “calls on Member States and [Borrell] Rapidly assess the adoption of sanctions against Chinese officials and key state entities, such as the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, responsible for developing and implementing the policy of mass detention of Uighurs and other Turkish Muslims in Xinjiang, for using forced labor. “

Those “who orchestrate the severe crackdown on religious freedom, freedom of movement and other basic rights in the region and other places, such as Tibet” should also be punished, he added.

The EU launched a program last week to allow the 27-member bloc to impose sanctions on human rights violators around the world.

The draft resolution, which is non-binding and is expected to be adopted by a large majority in parliament, also highlights the continuation of EU-China negotiations on an investment agreement aimed at expanding market access for companies from the EU in China. The self-imposed deadline for these talks is the end of this year.

Any comprehensive agreement with China “must include adequate commitments to respect international conventions against forced labor,” the resolution said.

He also criticizes the purchase by Parliament and the European Commission of thermal cameras from Hikivision, a Chinese company whose equipment is used to monitor Uighurs in Xinjiang.

EU lawmakers will also ask EU officials “for greater coordination between democracies” by instituting sanctions and other measures to tackle human rights abuses in China and Hong Kong.

The United Nations has estimated that up to a million Uighurs have been held in internment camps that Chinese authorities first called re-education camps, then vocational training centers.

Beijing has since declared that all “students” at the training centers have “graduated”, implying that no Uyghurs are being detained.

However, a series of leaked internal government documents dispute this account, sketching a picture of a network of tightly guarded facilities and top-down directives from Communist Party leaders, according to the leaked documents, to “bring together all who should be gathered. “.

Biden’s language reflects the bipartisan nature of opposition in Washington to activities in Xinjiang. In June, US President Donald Trump enacted a bill authorizing sanctions against Chinese officials for mass internment there.

The Uygur Human Rights Policy Act demands a closer examination by the United States of potential human rights violations in the region and demands that Chinese officials found responsible for violations be subject to economic sanctions and barred from entering United States.

Beyond sanctions, the new law requires an FBI report on efforts by Chinese government actors to harass Uighurs living in the United States and a report from the US State Department on the human rights situation. man in Xinjiang, including new estimates of the number of people held in the camps.

