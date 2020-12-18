World
European Parliament calls on China to allow UN investigative team to visit Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region – Times of India
BRUSSELS: The European Parliament (EP) Friday spent a resolution on forced labor and the situation of Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region while calling on the EU to work proactively for an independent UN investigation into China to ensure accountability for the crimes committed.
“The situation in Xinjiang, where more than 10 million Muslim Uyghurs and Kazakhs live, has deteriorated rapidly, especially since the launch of the Chinese governmentThe ‘Strike Hard Against Violent Terrorism’ campaign in 2014, ”said an EP resolution.
He added: “Uyghurs and others mainly Muslim ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region have been victims of arbitrary detentions, torture, blatant restrictions on religious practice and culture, and a digital surveillance system so ubiquitous that every aspect of daily life is being monitored – thanks to facial recognition cameras, cell phone scans, the grand scale of illegal collection, aggregation and processing of personal data. ”
The resolution says there has been a general strengthening of the Chinese regime and a hardening of the treatment of minorities, especially Uyghurs, Tibetans and Mongols, with the aim of assimilating them through the imposition of the lifestyle of the Chinese majority and communist ideology.
According to credible reports, over a million people are or have been held in so-called “political re-education” centers, in the largest mass ethnic minority incarceration in the world today.
the internment camp system in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is expanding, with more than 380 allegedly newly constructed or expanded detention centers since 2017, and at least 61 newly constructed or expanded detention sites between July 2019 and July 2020.
The European Parliament observed that Chinese authorities routinely subject Uyghur women of childbearing age to forced abortions, intrauterine injections and sterilization, 80% of all new intrauterine device (IUD) placements in China in 2018 carried out in the Uyghur region, despite the fact that it represents only 1.8 percent of the Chinese population; whereas such measures aimed at preventing births within the Uyghur population could meet the criteria for belonging to the worst crimes against humanity.
The European Parliament has also expressed concern over the practice of forced labor in Xinjiang, which produces more than 20 percent of the world’s cotton production.
According to the resolution, “84% of Chinese cotton comes from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, which means that Chinese cotton yarns, textiles and clothing are at extremely high risk of being contaminated by forced labor and prison labor,” whether made in China or anywhere else in the world. ”
He added: “More than 80 international branded companies have reportedly benefited directly or indirectly from forced Uyghur labor in their supply chains; as the current context of oppression prevents the conduct of independent investigations and audits in the region. Uyghur “.
The European Parliament has called on China to authorize a European Parliament mission to Xinjiang on the condition that it is free and unrestricted access while ensuring the privacy and security of the local population.
He added: “The Chinese authorities must allow free, meaningful and unhindered access Xinjiang Province, and unlimited access to internment camps for journalists and international observers, including EU officials, following President Xi Jinping’s invitation to the EU-China summit on September 14, 2020, in United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, EU Special Representative for Human Rights and Special Procedures Mandate Holders of the United Nations Human Rights Council “.
The European Parliament also calls on the EU and member states to continue to insist on the creation of a United Nations fact-finding mission in Xinjiang and the appointment of a special envoy.
