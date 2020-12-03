European Commission refuses to lift Pakistani flight ban for security and licensing reasons – Times of India

KARACHI: The European Union Commission on Wednesday refused to lift the ban on allowing Pakistani flights to operate in their territory due to several complications related to security and licensing issues.

Pakistan’s aviation department must make its pilot licensing authority more transparent, the European Commission said, noting that pilot licensing must be done through a foolproof protocol, ARY News reported.

The EU has also opposed security procedures for the Pakistani aviation industry, noting that it must work on them before the EU can allow it to resume operations.

This comes as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reported suffering a loss of 280 million rupees following the suspension of its flights to and from EU states, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar told the National Assembly in October.

In a written response, he said that the national airline’s revenue for its flight operation in the EU bloc had fallen to 1.41 billion rupees from 1.69 billion rupees in July-August 2020, ARY News reported.

Last month he said as many as 7,000 Pakistan International Airlines employees would be voluntarily sacked.

