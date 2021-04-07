World
European agency says AstraZeneca clot risk ‘very rare’ as nations fight virus – Times of India
THE HAGUE: The European medicines regulator said on Wednesday that blood clots should be listed as a rare side effect AstraZeneca vaccine but the benefits of stroke continue to outweigh the risks, as several countries battle new outbreaks of the virus amid vaccine shortages.
A number of countries have suspended use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine for younger populations after it was previously banned outright in several places due to fear of blood clots in young people.
The back and forth on the plane comes as the countries of Germany Ukraine and India face new waves of infections and deaths from the virus which has now killed more than 2.8 million people worldwide.
Governments are striving to obtain essential doses of vaccine, with Australia the latest country to complain about shortages it attributed to EU export controls.
the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Wednesday that blood clots were a “very rare” risk, encouraging countries to continue its use.
“The EMA safety committee today concluded that unusual blood clots with low blood platelet counts should be listed as very rare side effects ”of the shooting, the agency said in a statement.
The announcement came after its safety committee reviewed reports of blood clots, but EMA chief Emer Cooke said no particular risk factors had been identified, but the clots could be linked to an immune response to the vaccine.
“Specific risk factors such as age, sex or medical history could not be confirmed, as rare events are seen at all ages,” she said at a conference. hurry.
“The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19 overall outweigh the risk of side effects,” she added.
“It saves lives.”
