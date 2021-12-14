Europe, US frustrated with Iranian stance in nuclear talks

BERLIN (AP) – EU diplomats express frustration at Iran’s stance in talks to salvage its tattered 2015 nuclear deal, saying they are wasting “precious time” dealing with new Iranian demands and that “time is running out”. Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that diplomacy remained the best option but that Washington was engaging with partners on alternatives.

Talks in Vienna between the other signatories to the 2015 agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, resumed last week in Vienna.

British, French and German diplomats had urged Tehran to come back with “realistic proposals” after the Iranian delegation – representing the country’s new hard-line government – had already made numerous demands that other participants deemed unacceptable.

Senior diplomats from the three European powers made it clear Monday evening that things have not improved although “all delegations have asked Iran to be reasonable.” Russia and China are also part of the deal with Iran.

The United States has indirectly participated in the ongoing talks as it withdrew from the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has indicated his interest in joining the deal.

“For the moment, we still have not been able to engage in real negotiations”, declared the European diplomats. “We are wasting precious time dealing with new Iranian positions incompatible with the JCPOA or which go beyond.”

They said the situation was frustrating because the outline of a “comprehensive and fair deal” that removes all sanctions related to the nuclear deal while addressing non-proliferation concerns was visible last summer.

“Time is running out,” they warned. “Without rapid progress, in light of Iran’s rapid advance in its nuclear program, the JCPOA will very soon become an empty shell.”

The deal, sealed in Vienna in 2015, aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing economic sanctions.

Following the US decision to withdraw and reimpose sanctions against Iran, Tehran has again stepped up its nuclear program by enriching uranium beyond the thresholds authorized by the agreement. Iran has also banned observers from the UN atomic watchdog from accessing its nuclear facilities, raising concerns that the country is doing out of sight.

Speaking to reporters in Jakarta, Blinken highlighted the frustration expressed by European powers.

“We continue to this hour, this day, to pursue diplomacy because it remains for the moment the best option, but we are actively engaging with allies and partners on alternatives,” he said.

AP diplomatic writer Matthew Lee in Jakarta, Indonesia contributed to this report.