‘Europe is in danger’: senior diplomat to propose EU military doctrine – Times of India
BRUSSELS: The European UnionThe EU’s top diplomat is expected to warn the bloc on Wednesday that it must agree on an ambitious plan doctrine for joint military action abroad, including with a deployable crisis force, according to excerpts from a project seen by Reuters.
Josep borrell will present to his fellow European Commissioners the first draft of a “strategic compass”, which the EU could have closest to a military doctrine and close to NATO’s “strategic concept” which defines the objectives of the alliance.
“Europe is in danger,” said the EU’s foreign policy chief, according to a draft foreword.
He will stress that the US-led NATO alliance remains primarily responsible for the collective defense of Europe.
While European countries have highly trained soldiers and cybernetic, naval and air power, resources are duplicated across 27 armies and the EU’s training and assistance missions are small.
Member states also lack the logistics and command and control capabilities of the United States and cannot match their intelligence gathering.
A separate threat assessment is confidential, but diplomats cite failed states at Europe’s borders as areas where the EU might need to send peacekeepers or evacuate citizens.
EU foreign and defense ministers will address the issue on Monday, with the aim of agreeing on a final political document in March.
With the blessing of the American president Joe biden in a statement with the French president Emmanuel Macron Last month, the EU argued that it can be a more useful ally for the United States if it develops autonomous military capabilities.
Britain’s exit from the EU, while depriving the bloc of military power, gave Paris the opportunity to push ambitions for a greater EU role in defense, with Berlin .
Diplomats say the warning signs have been many, including former US President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy that has undermined the EU’s priorities.
But despite the progress made in creating a common defense fund to develop weapons together since late 2017, the EU has yet to deploy its battalion-sized battlegroups in a crisis.
Borrell is about to say the Strategic Compass is not just another EU document, noting past defense failures.
“The difference this time is in the speed at which the geopolitical context is changing. This makes the need to act more urgent,” Borrell said in the foreword to the draft.
“All the threats we face are escalating and the capacity of Member States to respond is insufficient and declining.
