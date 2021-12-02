Europe has reached a climate target. But does it burn less carbon?
Hindsight is a series from the Headway team that looks back on the predictions and promises of the past.
In the run-up to the 2009 World Climate Summit in Copenhagen, the European Union rushed to announce an ambitious target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Bloc leaders have struggled to iron out the competing interests of more than two dozen members, stopping on a three-part plan they have pledged to meet by 2020, dubbed the 20-20 Commitment. -20: the bloc would reduce its emissions by 20%. from 1990 levels, increase renewable energy to 20 percent of electricity consumption and increase energy efficiency by 20 percent.
By the 2020 deadline, the European Union had achieved two of its three targets – an example of a large emitter making a climate commitment. Overall emissions were 24% lower than in 1990, according to the bloc’s accounting, and renewables accounted for about 20% of its electricity use. But many climatologists and others involved in the process are questioning the European Union’s accounting.
How did Europe achieve its goal?
There were stumbling blocks in the European Union’s plan to reduce its carbon production. When it began in 2005, the bloc’s emissions trading scheme was the world’s most ambitious effort to put a price on carbon pollution. But at first, this price was low enough that some would consider the system worse than useless. In 2013, concerns about the viability of the system were so severe that the European Parliament stepped in to raise the price of carbon. Britain has gone even further, minimum price setting of carbon for electricity producers. These changes helped bring about a change: in 2017, coal had fallen to 7% of Britain’s electricity production, down from 40% in 2013.
As coal consumption decreased through Europe, the electricity sector have turned to renewable sources. But it created its own controversy.
“A fundamental mistake was made at the start, and we are still suffering,” said Bas Eickhout, a Dutch politician and member of the European Parliament. In 2009, Eickhout was a scientist whose research underscored the importance of high standards for sustainability. He was appalled when the European Union chose to count biomass energy as a renewable and carbon neutral source, related to wind and solar.
Most of the biomass is wood from cut down forests and transforming the material into granules. Since the pellets can be burned in existing coal-fired power plants, they offer countries an easy and relatively inexpensive way to reduce their emissions, at least on paper.
The European Union and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – the leading scientific body on climate change – are counting carbon dioxide emission biomass where trees are felled, not where material is burned. This means that the block’s accounting does not take into account the carbon footprint of turning trees into wood pellets, shipping them across the ocean, or burning them for fuel.
Trees can grow back, which is why the European Union considers biomass to be renewable. But critics argue its true impact on emissions has been underestimated. Seth Ginther, executive director of the US Industrial Pellet Association, a trade group, said the southeastern United States, where much of the world’s biomass is currently harvested, has actually increased its forest stock over the course of of the past 50 years. But trees planted for timber aren’t as efficient as native forests at storing carbon, and it can take several years – a century, by some estimates – for newly planted forests to accumulate as much carbon as mature forests. And burning wood can be even less effective than to burn coal; he releases more carbon in the atmosphere per megawatt produced.
The production of renewable energy in Europe has doubled since 2004. While solar energy has experienced the fastest growth, in 2016 biomass accounted for almost 60 percent of the block’s total renewable energy. Thanks in part to EU subsidies, the US wood pellet industry has exploded to around nine million tonnes in 2018 against 0.3 million tonnes in 2009. Due to the high cost of energy in Europe last winter, 2021 is the first year in which biomass combustion has been profitable without government subsidies.
Has Europe done enough?
The European Union’s biggest chance to respond to these criticisms came after the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015. There, the bloc pledged to cut emissions by 40% from levels. from 1990 by 2030; this target was raised to 55% in 2021.
To keep these promises, the European Union revised its renewable energy policies in 2018 and is in the process of doing so again. The revisions limit the use of woody biomass for energy and restrict its supply in forests with high biodiversity, but some environmental groups to say the proposed standards are still not sufficient.
Europe is moving faster on more ambitious climate goals than other countries, including the United States. A United Nations Report released in October find that even if every country in the world met their current targets, the world would still experience 2.7 degrees Celsius warming by the end of the century, which “would lead to catastrophic changes in Earth’s climate.”
From this perspective, was the European Union’s 2020 target ambitious enough? “It depends on your definition of ambition,” said Yvo de Boer, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change from 2006 to 2010. “This was probably recognized as not being ambitious enough. from the point of view of avoiding dangerous climate change. But I think from a policy point of view this was seen as sufficiently ambitious and a critical step in the right direction. “
Advancement is a New York Times initiative that explores the challenges of the world through the lens of progress.
The Headway initiative is funded by grants from the Ford Foundation, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), with Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors as the fiscal sponsor. The Woodcock Foundation is a funder of Headway Public Square.
Source link