Europe has reached a climate target. But does it burn less carbon?

Hindsight is a series from the Headway team that looks back on the predictions and promises of the past.

In the run-up to the 2009 World Climate Summit in Copenhagen, the European Union rushed to announce an ambitious target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Bloc leaders have struggled to iron out the competing interests of more than two dozen members, stopping on a three-part plan they have pledged to meet by 2020, dubbed the 20-20 Commitment. -20: the bloc would reduce its emissions by 20%. from 1990 levels, increase renewable energy to 20 percent of electricity consumption and increase energy efficiency by 20 percent.

By the 2020 deadline, the European Union had achieved two of its three targets – an example of a large emitter making a climate commitment. Overall emissions were 24% lower than in 1990, according to the bloc’s accounting, and renewables accounted for about 20% of its electricity use. But many climatologists and others involved in the process are questioning the European Union’s accounting.

How did Europe achieve its goal?

There were stumbling blocks in the European Union’s plan to reduce its carbon production. When it began in 2005, the bloc’s emissions trading scheme was the world’s most ambitious effort to put a price on carbon pollution. But at first, this price was low enough that some would consider the system worse than useless. In 2013, concerns about the viability of the system were so severe that the European Parliament stepped in to raise the price of carbon. Britain has gone even further, minimum price setting of carbon for electricity producers. These changes helped bring about a change: in 2017, coal had fallen to 7% of Britain’s electricity production, down from 40% in 2013.

As coal consumption decreased through Europe, the electricity sector have turned to renewable sources. But it created its own controversy.