Europe deploys its vision of a carbon-free future, but big obstacles loom
BRUSSELS – Europe presented on Wednesday a ambitious plan for a highly carbon-free future over the next nine years, marking the start of what promises to be a difficult and deadly two-year negotiation between industry, 27 countries and the European Parliament.
The political importance of the effort, driven by the European Commission, the EU bureaucracy, is unquestionable. It places Brussels at the forefront of global efforts to decarbonise and achieve the goal of a carbon neutral economy by 2050. To force the issue, Brussels has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.
The European Union only produces around 8% of global carbon emissions. But it sees itself as an important regulatory power for the world and hopes to lead by example, invent new technologies that it can sell and provide new global standards that can lead to a carbon neutral economy.
In contrast, the United States has pledged to cut emissions 40 to 43 percent during the same period. Britain, which will host COP-26, international climate talks in November, has pledged to 68 percent reduction. China, the world’s largest carbon emitter, has only said it aims to emissions at a peak by 2030.
The Executive Vice-President of the Commission, Frans Timmermans, in charge of the environment and the European “Green Deal”, considers these proposals to be fundamental for the creation of a new economy. “As far as the direction Europe is going, it could actually be of the same nature as the internal market or the euro,” he said.
The EU’s target of 55%, increased by law by 40% in June, has caused a significant setback in industry, pressure groups and some member countries, especially in central European countries the poorest, who have traditionally relied on fossil fuels. Thus, the Commission tried to build progressive markers for the industry, in particular free carbon credits for a decade and several million euros of financial aid.
Brussels has also made eco-friendly investments a key part of its terms for countries using its coronavirus recovery fund. Certainly, while environmentalists have praised Brussels for its efforts, others say it is not going far enough and relying too much on the development of new technologies to reduce carbon emissions.
One of the main proposals announced on Wednesday is a review of the European carbon market, known as the Emissions Trading System, under which major carbon producers like steel, cement and electricity pay their carbon emissions directly.
Another central but controversial proposal is a carbon border adjustment tax that will target goods produced outside the bloc, so that European companies bearing the cost of decarbonization are not disadvantaged by cheaper imports from companies. who don’t.
This proposal, which would be phased in from 2023, has not been well received by many countries that trade with Europe, including the United States. If passed, it could be challenged at the World Trade Organization.
The hundreds of pages of proposed laws – which the Commission called “Fit for 55,” a slogan some have joked would be more suitable for a yoga studio – will be hotly debated and inevitably amended before becoming binding on the 27-member bloc.
Some fear that the poor will pay an unfair share of the cost of decarbonization and that it will be seen as an elite project, sparking more political backlash from populist parties and groups, such as “yellow vests” protests. of 2018 against a crisis of rising gasoline prices in France.
But without the new legislation, said Simone Tagliapietra de Bruegel, a Brussels-based economic think tank, Europe would have reduced its emissions by only 60% by 2050, rather than achieving carbon neutrality.
The 12 legislative proposals presented on Wednesday are designed to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, including coal, oil and natural gas; expand the use of renewable energy sources, including solar, wind and hydropower, to at least 38.5% of all energy by 2030; force the faster development of electric cars with much stricter CO2 limits and hope to end the sale of all internal combustion cars by 2035; and supporting clean energy options for aviation and shipping, which are the main polluters. For the first time, a carbon market will be set up for road transport and buildings.
Transport and buildings account for 22% and 35% of all EU carbon emissions respectively, said Mr. said Tagliapietra. But creating a separate market for them will be politically difficult, as it will increase fuel costs for families and small and medium-sized businesses, he said.
The European Union is “the first major economy in the world to start translating its ambition for climate neutrality into concrete political action,” he said. “But if there is one principle that should guide the negotiations over the next two years, it is certainly the principle of climate justice.”
Trying to ensure that the impact of the transition is socially fair, both nationally and internationally, he said, “becomes the most important element in making it a long-term success.”
It will also be important to stimulate technological development in a Europe that has often lagged behind the United States and China in bringing new ideas to market.
Eric Rondolat, Managing Director of the Netherlands-based lighting company Signify NV, said “climate action and economic prosperity go hand in hand”.
This is why the new legislative package “is so important”, he said. “It will accelerate the deployment of innovative technologies that reduce carbon emissions and create jobs. “
Monika pronczuk contributed to reports from Brussels, and Jack Ewing from Frankfurt.
