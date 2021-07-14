Europe deploys its vision of a carbon-free future, but big obstacles loom

Another central but controversial proposal is a carbon border adjustment tax that will target goods produced outside the bloc, so that European companies bearing the cost of decarbonization are not disadvantaged by cheaper imports from companies. who don’t.

This proposal, which would be phased in from 2023, has not been well received by many countries that trade with Europe, including the United States. If passed, it could be challenged at the World Trade Organization.

The hundreds of pages of proposed laws – which the Commission called “Fit for 55,” a slogan some have joked would be more suitable for a yoga studio – will be hotly debated and inevitably amended before becoming binding on the 27-member bloc.

Some fear that the poor will pay an unfair share of the cost of decarbonization and that it will be seen as an elite project, sparking more political backlash from populist parties and groups, such as “yellow vests” protests. of 2018 against a crisis of rising gasoline prices in France.

But without the new legislation, said Simone Tagliapietra de Bruegel, a Brussels-based economic think tank, Europe would have reduced its emissions by only 60% by 2050, rather than achieving carbon neutrality.

The 12 legislative proposals presented on Wednesday are designed to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, including coal, oil and natural gas; expand the use of renewable energy sources, including solar, wind and hydropower, to at least 38.5% of all energy by 2030; force the faster development of electric cars with much stricter CO2 limits and hope to end the sale of all internal combustion cars by 2035; and supporting clean energy options for aviation and shipping, which are the main polluters. For the first time, a carbon market will be set up for road transport and buildings.

Transport and buildings account for 22% and 35% of all EU carbon emissions respectively, said Mr. said Tagliapietra. But creating a separate market for them will be politically difficult, as it will increase fuel costs for families and small and medium-sized businesses, he said.