Europe: COVID must encourage rethinking to prioritize “ human lives ” in economic policies

Speaking ahead of the EU social summit in Porto on May 7, Olivier De Schutter, Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights, stressed that with more than 90 million people and nearly 20 million children at risk of poverty or social exclusion in the Union, plans to remedy this are “insufficiently ambitious”.

The European Pillar of Social Rights Action Plan commits to reducing this number by 15 million and 5 million, respectively, by 2030.

“This does not come close to the promise of ‘no poverty’ made in Sustainable Development Goal 1 (SDG1)”, he said.

In addition, there is no consequence in missing the target or the government’s accountability mechanisms to enforce commitments.

“The EU must demand that Member States draw up realistic, transparent and accountable national plans to achieve these and other goals,” said De Schutter.

“ Really build ” resilience

The EU reacted quickly to the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, including lifting fiscal rules allowing member states to spend above legal ceilings, providing billions in loans and grants, and making proposals to ensure children’s rights and gender equality.

But, underlined the UN expert, more is needed to “really strengthen social resilience”.

He noted that around 700,000 people sleep on the streets every night and painted a picture of the poverty and social exclusion in the EU faced by 30.1% of people with disabilities, almost 21% of the population. general population and 22.5% of the population of the block. children.

Calling these figures “unacceptable”, the Special Rapporteur called for the adoption of measures to reduce poverty in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that are “not replaced by blind economic policies” favoring competition. social and fiscal policy and imposing strict deficit controls.

Institutionalized withdrawals

Despite having jobs, nine million workers remain in poverty due to the expansion of non-standard forms of employment and low wages, said De Schutter, calling it an “institutionalized race to the bottom” between Member States, which “in the name of competitiveness” leads to lower wages and worker protection.

“The EU must fight against this harmful competition as part of its efforts to fight poverty and protect social rights,” he said.

And since 2009, members of the bloc have cut back on investments in social protection, health and education, which has left them ill-prepared for the pandemic.

Until very recently, the EU itself had recommended many of these budget cuts to ensure compliance with its own fiscal rules, he added.

EU must use COVID-19 crisis to rethink its basic economic rules – An expert

Defend social rights

Although these rules have now been relaxed, the UN expert expressed concern that countries that use a new EU stimulus fund to increase social investments may, in fact, be sanctioned once the Union rules on maximum deficits will be restored.

“It would be a defeat for social rights,” he said. “The EU must use the COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to rethink its fundamental economic rules.”

De Schutter hoped that the next summit would generate “a broad consensus for an EU-wide poverty reduction strategy that strengthens public services, tackles homelessness, tackles working poverty and ensures greater progressivity in taxation ”.

Appointed by the UN Human rights council As of May 1, 2020, Mr. De Schutter and all other human rights experts are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work.